KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Friday night was Armed Forces Night at Kauffman Stadium. Today, the first Air Force Academy graduate in the big leagues makes his first MLB start.

That's just bad staff work.

"Missed it by a day," deadpanned Twins manager Rocco Baldelli.

But that's OK. "Fourth of July weekend is not a bad time to put the Captain out there," Baldelli said. "He's been waiting for the opportunity."

Capt. Griffin Jax has been hit hard in the thankless role of mop-up man, posting a 7.82 ERA so far, but he also limited the Yankees to one run over 3 1/3 innings last month and earned his first major-league victory last Friday against Cleveland. He was a starter throughout his minor-league career, so Baldelli figures he'll be more comfortable today.

And as you'd guess, the manager has been more than impressed with Jax away from the diamond.

"He's a very disciplined, hard-working and talented young guy. He is always going to put himself in a position to succeed," Baldelli said. "Doesn't get distracted by things that distract others and could get in his way. Doesn't let any of that bother him."

The Twins, who lost their fourth straight game Friday night, face Danny Duffy today, a familiar foe who owns a 9-3 career record against them. With the veteran lefthander on the mound, Trevor Larnach and Max Kepler are out of the lineup, with Luis Arraez moving to left field, Alex Kirilloff to right field, and Miguel Sanó at first base.

Here are the lineups for today's 3:10 p.m. start:

TWINS

Polanco 2B

Donaldson 3B

Cruz DH

Kirilloff RF

Jeffers C

Sanó 1B

Celestino CF

Arraez LF

Simmons SS

Jax RHP

ROYALS

Merrifield RF

Soler DH

Santana 1B

Perez C

Alberto 2B

Dozier 3B

Taylor CF

Olivares LF

Lopez SS

Duffy LHP