Jason Matheson's Betty & Earl's Biscuit Kitchen (bettyandearls.com) is going on the road, thanks to Goldbelly, the curated marketplace that helps local food purveyors take their goods nationwide.
Fans of the all-biscuit restaurant, which is part of Potluck food hall in Rosedale Center (1595 Hwy. 36, Roseville), can order from anywhere in the United States. Six-packs of the biscuits, which range in flavors from cinnamon roll to bacon cheddar, start at $49 (shipping included).
Matheson, host of Fox 9's "The Jason Show," started the restaurant with pastry chef Adrienne Odom to highlight his grandfather's biscuit recipe, which Matheson spent years perfecting.
Nicole Hvidsten
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
World
UK police receive letter from UAE princess urging probe
Police in eastern England say they have received a long-delayed letter from an Emirati princess asking them to investigate the disappearance of her sister 20 years ago.
Variety
Gone to the dogs: Robert Irwin voices a character on 'Bluey'
Robert Irwin has long acted as a voice for animals. Now he's actually voicing an animal.
Business
Best Buy cut 5,000 jobs even as sales soared during pandemic
Best Buy said Thursday that it laid off 5,000 full-time store workers earlier this month, even as the company's sales soared during the pandemic as homebound people bought laptops, TVs and other gadgets.
Nation
AP Week in Pictures, Middle East
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Feb. 18-24, 2021.
Variety
Maverick's Real Roast Beef adding another location in Stillwater
Expect the same menu as the original Maverick's, with beer to follow.