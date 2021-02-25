Jason Matheson's Betty & Earl's Biscuit Kitchen (bettyandearls.com) is going on the road, thanks to Goldbelly, the curated marketplace that helps local food purveyors take their goods nationwide.

Fans of the all-biscuit restaurant, which is part of Potluck food hall in Rosedale Center (1595 Hwy. 36, Roseville), can order from anywhere in the United States. Six-packs of the biscuits, which range in flavors from cinnamon roll to bacon cheddar, start at $49 (shipping included).

Matheson, host of Fox 9's "The Jason Show," started the restaurant with pastry chef Adrienne Odom to highlight his grandfather's biscuit recipe, which Matheson spent years perfecting.

Nicole Hvidsten