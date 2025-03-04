How the Vikings’ Jared Allen, the only Hall of Famer to ever wear No. 69, ended up with that number

“I got an email one time from [Hall of Famer] Jack Youngblood. It was very brief. I don’t even know how he got my email. He must be in the CIA or something. He just thanked me for playing the game the right way. That right there, I’m good. I don’t need Pro Bowls. I want to honor those who did it the right way before me. And I hope one day some kid will try to do the same thing.”