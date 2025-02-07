How Jared Allen finally reached the Pro Football Hall of Fame: An insider’s look

Forty-nine selectors, including me, met via Zoom for over eight hours Jan. 14 to select the four-member Class of 2025. New voting rules created the smallest class since four were selected in 2005. The minimum number of modern-era players (three) joined the minimum number (one) from a category that lumped together for the first time seniors (three), coaches (one) and contributors (one). A maximum of eight could have made the class, but no one beyond the minimum numbers got 80% of the votes.