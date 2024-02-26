Nearly 8,000 janitors, security guards and airport service workers announced Monday they are prepared to begin striking in one week at Best Buy, Target, Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport, and other stores, sports venues and offices across the Twin Cities.

The guards and janitors are members of SEIU Local 26 and work for about 35 subcontractors that are responsible for cleaning or guarding scores of the best-known buildings across the metro.

The two sides have bargained since November. Four bargaining sessions remain before Saturday's deadline. If no agreement is reached, the union members will begin striking next Monday, union officials said during a meeting Monday morning. The union is working to coordinate its strike date with several other unions, including those representing St. Paul teachers and Minneapolis Public Works employees, they said.

If the guards and janitors strike, the impact could be widespread. Represented employees work at Target, Best Buy, Ikea and Lunds & Byerlys, among other stores. They also work at the airport, for Delta and at office buildings from 3M's headquarters campus in Maplewood to U.S. Bank, Ameriprise and IDS Center towers in downtown Minneapolis.

They also work at venues including U.S. Bank Stadium, Target Center and the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Union members, who voted Feb. 3 to authorize a strike, are demanding better pay, a pension and significantly improved training, especially for retail security guards who respond to thefts and other crime, union officials said.

Employers say they are asking too much and call their demands "extraordinary."

About 5,000 of the SEIU members are Minnesota office and retail janitors who work directly for large subcontractors such as ABM Industries, Marsden, Harvard Services Group, Carlson Building Maintenance, IFS Group and ISS Facility Services.

About 2,000 of the union members work for various security outfits including American Security/Marsden, GardaWorld and Garda subsidiary Best Crowd Management.

Union officials said they delayed starting a strike for a month in the hopes interim bargaining might produce four master labor contracts that would apply to dozens of employers.

"Pay is absolutely one of the biggest issues. The last time that we bargained for all these units was January of 2020, the month right before the pandemic hit," said SEIU Local 26 President Greg Nammacher. "We have seen inflation of 17 percent and our wages have not kept up. [Workers] are so frustrated now."

Workers covered under contracts make $14.50 to $20 an hour, but have few benefits and little to no retirement savings, Nammacher said. He added that pandemic hospitalizations and sick leave hurt many frontline workers' savings.

Eva Lopez, a 30-year janitor who for two years has cleaned the Boston Scientific offices in Brooklyn Park for AmeriClean, said employers "gave us little pieces of paper saying we were essential workers and they called us heroes during the pandemic. When they needed us we were there. But now that we need them to step forward, they are only offering cents, not dollars."

She has no retirement savings and wants a pension and better pay so it's not so hard to pay for her and her husband's rent, car and gas bills each month.

"I am using my body up on this job," she said. "And I don't believe we are asking for anything complicated or difficult."

But John Nesse, — the attorney negotiating a master contract on behalf of 10 commercial janitorial employers who belong to the Minneapolis-St. Paul Contract Cleaners Association (MSPCCA) — said the union is making "extraordinary demands." He said the the 4,000office cleaners already "receive an industry-leading wage and benefits package that is significantly above our metro average."

The union is seeking 30% to 50% wage increases over four years, a pension, lower health insurance premiums and more vacation and holidays, Nesse said.

Given the move to hybrid work and high office vacancy rates, employers are also "mindful of the economic challenges currently facing the Minneapolis-St. Paul commercial office market," Nesse said. "We are committed to negotiating an agreement in the mutual interest of all parties, including our employees, our customers and our cleaning companies."

Officials with the GardaWorld subsidiary Best Crowd Management said in an email the union "has proposed over 100 changes to our longstanding agreement, and it takes time to negotiate these."

The company has been "actively participating in negotiations with SEIU Local 26 and we're committed to reaching a mutually beneficial agreement that addresses the needs and concerns of all parties."

Other employers did not respond to calls seeking comment.

The strike threat by Twin Cities janitors and security guards comes amid a flurry of labor action in the region.

The teachers union in St. Paul, which represents about 3,600 educators, recently voted to authorize a strike. On Wednesday, 400 Minneapolis Public Works water treatment, sewer, trash collectors and other workers voted nearly unanimously in favor of authorizing a strike that could begin by Saturday. And 600 workers at seven Twin Cities-area nursing homes announced they will conduct a one-day strike on March 5.

The potential strikes continue a trend seen in 2023. More than 458,000 workers were involved in major strikes in 2023, up 280% from 2022, according to data released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The increase signals a return to pre-pandemic levels, agency officials noted.