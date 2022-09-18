The St. Paul Saints edged the Louisville Bats 4-3 on Saturday night at CHS Field on Jake Rucker's sacrifice fly in the ninth inning.
Rucker, a seventh round draft pick of the Twins in 2021, hit a two-run homer in the seventh. He was an infielder for the University of Tennessee.
Randy Dobnak pitched four scoreless innings to start the game for the Saints. He allowed one hit, struck out four and walked three.
