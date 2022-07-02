Right before the Twins won in come-from-behind walkoff fashion at Target Field, their top farm team did the same across town at CHS Field.

After being held to one hit through eight innings, the St. Paul Saints scored four runs on six hits in the ninth to edge the Omaha Storm Chasers 4-3 on Friday night in the International League at CHS Field.

Braden Bishop got the winning single with two outs and the bases loaded.

Spencer Steer singled to lead off the ninth and Jake Cave, who had a single in the sixth, followed with a two-run homer, his ninth of the season, to make it 3-2. Back-to-back one-out doubles by Mark Contreras and Mike Helman tied the score at 3-3, but Helman was later thrown out at home trying to score on Roy Morales' single before Bishop delivered.

Cave's streak of getting on base now stands at 45 consecutive games and his RBI total is up to 41.

Omaha's Marcelo Martinez, who came into this game with a 7.09 ERA, held the Saints to no hits for 5⅔ innings. He struck out nine and walked two before giving up Cave's hit on a ground ball up the middle. He was replaced after that.

Nate Eaton drove in all of Omaha's runs on an RBI single in the third inning and a two-run single in the fifth.

Wladimir Pinto got the victory. He pitched the last two innings, giving up one hit while striking out two.