Monument honoring Jacob Wetterling is dedicated, a quarter century later

ST. JOSEPH, MINN. – On a quiet and sunny morning in October 1999, Jerry Wetterling joined a small group of St. Joseph residents to plant 10 skinny trees — one for each year since his son, Jacob, went missing just a half-mile from the site.
Four of the trees were placed around a memorial boulder in each of the cardinal directions.
“That was really significant to us because we were looking everywhere, you know — north, south, east to west," Patty Wetterling, Jacob’s mother, said this week.
On Wednesday, almost 26 years since the trees were planted and nine years since the Wetterlings learned what happened to their son, they gathered at the site again to officially dedicate the memorial, which now has a plaque acknowledging “Jacob’s rock.”
“This boulder was a tribute to Jacob and also the hope that he was going to be found and brought back,” Jerry said to a crowd of about 50 people and a handful of dogs on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, unless you read the newspaper a couple of days around that time, you didn’t know anything about this. I figured 99 percent of people in the area never knew what that was.”
Jacob, 11, was abducted on Oct. 22, 1989, by a masked gunman along a rural road in St. Joseph, not far from the Wetterling’s home. He and his brother and his friend had ridden their bikes to a convenience store to rent a movie.
What happened and where he was remained a mystery for 27 years, until September 2016, when Annandale resident Danny Heinrich admitted to kidnapping, sexually assaulting and killing Jacob with two gunshots on the night he was taken. Heinrich, a former Paynesville resident, led investigators to a farm near Paynesville where Jacob’s remains were uncovered.
After Jacob was abducted, Patty and Jerry became national activists, helping organize the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center and speaking to hundreds of organizations across the nation that dealt with crimes against children. Patty then wrote a book, “Dear Jacob: A Mother’s Journey of Hope,” with blogger Joy Baker, who Patty says helped solve the case of her missing son.