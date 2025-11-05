Morris: Minneapolis reaffirms its faith in Frey

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey promised more of the same brand of leadership if elected to a third term. It was a winning message. While the progressive appeal of state Sen. Omar Fateh — who mounted a spirited, issues-based campaign — cannot be discounted, Frey’s steady, pragmatic leadership resonated more powerfully with a city that remains at a crossroads.
Frey’s first two terms were defined by crisis and recovery. He campaigned this year on the idea that Minneapolis was “coming back,” that its resilience remained intact despite lingering public safety trauma from the police killing of George Floyd and the more recent Annunciation School shooting. His argument was one for stability, and for continuity in a city that has endured upheaval and strain.
At a time when the state of public safety in Minneapolis continues to be both debated and mischaracterized, Frey was undeterred in his assertion that violent crime is trending downward and that meaningful police reform remains underway. He pledged to hire 150 new officers and to maintain the reforms outlined in a federal consent decree, even after it was dismissed by a judge in May 2025. Those reform efforts, still reinforced by a similar agreement with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, remain central to his third-term agenda.
Beyond safety, Frey’s appeal was grounded in his ongoing focus on the city’s neighborhoods, the well-being of its residents and a charged renewal of a once-vibrant downtown. His investment in increasing affordable housing, addressing homelessness and supporting those struggling with mental illness has been paired with a clear understanding that a city’s vitality depends equally on a strong, diverse economy. To that end, he has positioned himself as a champion of small businesses as well as the established commercial anchors that continue to define Minneapolis.
Frey’s biggest challenge may lie not in governing the city, but in governing with it. His relationship with the City Council, often tense, has tested his patience and political agility. Frey has said he remains committed to working with those willing to co-govern in good faith. If that spirit of collaboration can take hold, Minneapolis stands to benefit from a much-needed era of unity and shared purpose.
The energetic campaigns waged by Fateh, Jazz Hampton and DeWayne Davis made this election a meaningful conversation about the city’s future. Each brought urgency, imagination and critique that enriched the public dialogue. But as voters weighed competing visions, most chose the steady hand over untested promise.