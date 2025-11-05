Morris: Minneapolis reaffirms its faith in Frey

At a time when the state of public safety in Minneapolis continues to be both debated and mischaracterized, Frey was undeterred in his assertion that violent crime is trending downward and that meaningful police reform remains underway. He pledged to hire 150 new officers and to maintain the reforms outlined in a federal consent decree, even after it was dismissed by a judge in May 2025. Those reform efforts, still reinforced by a similar agreement with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, remain central to his third-term agenda.