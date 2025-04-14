Jackpot Junction casino reopens slots, bingo after cyberattack shutdown

MORTON, MINN. – The flashing lights and spinning reels of the video slot machines returned to Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel over the weekend.
Gamblers on Sunday night crowded the floor of the casino, which on Friday restored service to slot machines, bingo nights and loyalty programs after a cyberattack.
“We’re BACK — and we’ve missed you!” a statement on the casino’s Facebook page said Friday.
The “cybersecurity incident” led to the casino taking many systems offline, including those affecting the Lower Sioux Indian Community, which runs the casino.
Guests in late March began noticing phones not working, bingo night cancellations and reservations that they could not change.
A criminal group named RansomHub claimed an attack on the casino in a message on the dark web, according to three online websites that track cyber gangs.
RansomHub is a prolific criminal group likely based in Russia, said Luke Connolly, an analyst with the cybersecurity firm Emsisoft. The group has claimed hundreds of victims since its founding in February 2024.
Casinos have proved to be ripe targets for hackers. A 2023 data breach at MGM Resorts in Las Vegas shut down slot machines and leaked customer data. The breach led to a $100 million hit to the company’s finances, a CNN report said. Tribal casinos in Michigan temporarily shut down after attacks earlier this year.