Cybersecurity incident at Minnesota tribal community, casino prompts shutdown

MORTON, MINN. – The slot machines fell silent over the weekend at Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel.
Guests starting Thursday began noticing phones not working, bingo night cancellations and reservations that they could not change.
The casino took some systems offline after a cyberattack affecting the Lower Sioux Indian Community, said Robert “Deuce” Larsen, president of the community’s council, which runs the casino.
“Jackpot Junction recently identified a cybersecurity incident involving unauthorized access to certain systems,” Larsen said in a post on Facebook Monday night.
The casino is working with “third-party experts,” Larsen said.
Phone lines at the casino remained down as of Tuesday morning.
Guests were unable to call the hotel to talk about their reservations and had to communicate via Facebook, said Lora Weilage Delozier, 55.
Delozier drove in from St. Cloud with her son on Friday. She said that when she checked in to the hotel on Friday, a staff member had to escort her to her room so they could open it.