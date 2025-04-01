Greater Minnesota

Cybersecurity incident at Minnesota tribal community, casino prompts shutdown

Slot machines in particular are hit, and phones are down at Lower Sioux Indian Community businesses since Thursday.

By Jp Lawrence

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 1, 2025 at 4:21PM
Slots machines and other systems at Jackpot Junction have been shut down after a cybersecurity incident, tribal officials said Sunday. (Courtesy)

MORTON, MINN. – The slot machines fell silent over the weekend at Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel.

Guests starting Thursday began noticing phones not working, bingo night cancellations and reservations that they could not change.

The casino took some systems offline after a cyberattack affecting the Lower Sioux Indian Community, said Robert “Deuce” Larsen, president of the community’s council, which runs the casino.

“Jackpot Junction recently identified a cybersecurity incident involving unauthorized access to certain systems,” Larsen said in a post on Facebook Monday night.

The casino is working with “third-party experts,” Larsen said.

Phone lines at the casino remained down as of Tuesday morning.

Guests were unable to call the hotel to talk about their reservations and had to communicate via Facebook, said Lora Weilage Delozier, 55.

Delozier drove in from St. Cloud with her son on Friday. She said that when she checked in to the hotel on Friday, a staff member had to escort her to her room so they could open it.

Delozier said she left Saturday afternoon after realizing the slot machines had been shut down.

Teachers at the community’s Head Start program have been using a text and messaging system to keep parents informed, said Tricia Baune, education coordinator and director of the program, C̣aƞṡayapi Waḳaƞyeża Owayawa Oṭi.

Calls to the Lower Sioux Health Care Center were not going through as of Tuesday morning.

The casino’s bar, restaurants and game tables have remained open during the outages.

And the band played on: the Oak Ridge Boys and Phil Vassar played country tunes at the casino on Saturday night.

Jp Lawrence

Reporter

Jp Lawrence is a reporter for the Star Tribune covering southwest Minnesota.

