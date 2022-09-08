Jack Jablonski, the former Minnesota high school hockey player whose story of being paralyzed on the ice reached many Minnesotans, said Wednesday that he since had another obstacle to overcome — accepting his sexuality.

Jablonski is gay, he revealed in social media posts following an interview with the Athletic. He struggled to come to terms with his sexuality even as he tried to recover from the paralyzing injury that happened during a Minnesota high school hockey tournament more than 10 years ago.

"It's been a dark and lonely journey for a long time," Jablonski, 27, said in an interview with the Star Tribune. "For me it felt like now that I've gotten to the point where I'm comfortable and proud of who I am and wanting to move forward in my life — I felt it was time to put that out there."

Jablonski, who was a 16-year-old student at Benilde-St. Margaret at the time of his injury, said he looks forward to starting the first page of a new chapter and being able to be his true self.

The struggle to accept his sexuality came right around the time of his injury — when a body check sent him crashing head-first into boards — and he decided at that time that his recovery had to be his main focus.

But he felt "isolated" and like he had no one to talk to, he said.

In his social media posts, Jablonski said growing up playing multiple sports left him surrounded by a "straight, masculine world." He felt different, and he internalized his feelings. But he said he was inspired by athletes who came out before him.

"I am not a professional athlete, but I plan on spending my life and career in sports," wrote Jablonski, who now works in public relations for the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings. "Having seen the acceptance to the brave men and women that came before me, I can't thank you enough for what you've done to pave the way in sports."

Jablonski said he's been overwhelmed by the positive support he has received since he posted on social media. And he hopes sharing his story could help those who are struggling with accepting their own sexuality or telling their friends and family.

"I hope someone seeing this can see there's so much support out there," he said. "The best way to go about life is to be who you are. I'm on day one, it's a huge relief."