SEATTLE – Whatever happened to J.A. Happ last month in Chicago, it hasn't worn off yet.

Happ's first pitch on Tuesday landed a dozen rows up in the right field seats, setting a tone for yet another in a series of ineffective starts. The veteran lefthander pitched four innings, rookie righthander Griffin Jax was assigned four more, and the Twins turned in a dreadful, lifeless 10-0 loss to the Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

Before proceeding, please note: If this account makes it sound like pitching was the Twins' biggest problem on Tuesday, well, let's not forget about an offense that appeared exhausted by facing Seattle righthander Chris Flexen, a pitcher they battered for six runs in five innings at Target Field in April. In the rematch, Flexen dominated the Twins the way that King Felix Hernandez used to in this ballpark.

Flexen never faced more than four hitters in an inning, never allowed a baserunner to touch second base, and left after eighth innings having struck out eight, walked nobody, and limited the Twins to four harmless singles. That recurring trouble the Twins have in hitting with runners in scoring position? It disappeared on Tuesday: The Twins were 0-for-0.

That's the sort of pitching from a baseball journeyman that the Twins thought they were buying when they gave Happ an $8 million contract last winter. And five starts into his 15th major-league season, Happ was the best starting pitcher on his over-optimistic new team, with a 1.91 ERA that was highlighted by his seven no-hit innings against the Pirates.

Something changed on May 12, when he was fed to the lefty-ravaging White Sox, and Happ's descent since giving up nine runs that day has mirrored his last-place team.

In his last seven starts, Happ has allowed 35 earned runs on 53 hits in just 32 innings, a 9.84 ERA that has now pulled his season mark to a career-worst 6.12 — a number that unfortunately fits right in on a team challenging Baltimore for the most hitter-friendly pitching staff in the league.

Tuesday's start, against the weakest offense in the American League, was among the most chaotic of Happ's season, starting with that ill-fated, first-pitch fastball that registered only 90 mph and pierced the middle of the plate, where Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford drilled it into the empty seats in right.

A walk to open the second inning was followed by an infield hit in which Happ didn't cover first base, another single, and then a bases-clearing triple to the center field wall by .150-hitting Shed Long Jr. He scored, too, on a passed ball by catcher Ben Rohrtvedt moments later.

Three straight hits to open the fourth inning produced another run and convinced Twins manager Rocco Baldelli that four innings and 84 pitches was enough. Jax struck out the side in his first inning, but gave up runs in each of the next three to complete the ugly game.

Jax's consolation prize after throwing even more pitches than Happ? An almost certain ticket back to Class AAA St. Paul, since the Twins will need his roster spot for a fresh — well, fresher — arm.