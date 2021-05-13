CHICAGO – J.A. Happ had been the most reliable Twins starter in 2021.

The Twins added the 15-year veteran to the rotation from the Yankees this past offseason, and he's commanded the spot behind struggling ace Kenta Maeda. The 38-year-old took a no-hitter into the eighth inning against the Pirates in April and came into Wednesday's game with the Chicago White Sox with a 1.91 ERA.

But even he wasn't immune to his team's dreadful luck.

The White Sox took a big lead on the Twins for a second consecutive night at Guaranteed Rate Field, building up a 9-3 margin by the fourth inning en route to a 13-8 victory. The Twins (12-22) are now two losses away from the American League bottom-dwelling Detroit Tigers and nine games away from AL Central-topping Chicago.

Happ gave up the most earned runs of his long career through his 3⅓ innings. Chicago scored nine earned runs off him, including five in a devastating fourth inning. Chicago topped the league entering the game for hitting against lefthanded pitchers, batting .300.

"Yeah, they're certainly tough," Happ said. "I know I can be better than I was [Wednesday]. And I know they're in our division. We've got a long way to go against them. But they're a good team."

Twins starter J.A. Happ gave up nine runs in 3⅓ innings vs. the White Sox.

Nelson Cruz hit a solo home run in the first inning, but like many of his team's leads this year, the time ahead of Chicago was temporary. Happ allowed Chicago leadoff Tim Anderson to reach on a single. And while a double play took him and Nick Madrigal out, Yoan Moncada doubled, Jose Abreu tripled and Yermin Mercedes singled, all with two outs, to score two runs.

Happ allowed a leadoff walk in the second inning to Andrew Vaughn, who came around to score on Billy Hamilton's RBI triple. Happ then threw a wild pitch and Hamilton scored.

"It felt a little bit like they hit the ball hard when we weren't and then they hit the ball soft where we weren't," Happ said. "And that combination's tough."

Still, the Twins showed some fight in the third inning. Luis Arraez and Kyle Garlick had base hits, and Josh Donaldson drove them both home with another single. But then the famine set in for the Twins and the feast began for Chicago.

In the fourth inning, the White Sox amassed five hits and five runs of Happ and reliever Shaun Anderson, making his Twins debut. Vaughn's two-run homer, Hamilton's double, Anderson's RBI single, Madrigal's double and Abreu's two-run single did the damage.

Yasmani Grandal then hit a leadoff home run in the fifth before the White Sox loaded the bases from Vaughn reaching on Andrelton Simmons' throwing error, Hamilton's single and Anderson's hit-by-pitch walk. Moncada drove in two of them with his base hit to right field.

Jorge Polanco continued his four-game streak of multi-hit games, scoring Cruz in the sixth inning. The Twins loaded the bases after that, before Chicago reliever Evan Marshall walked Simmons to gift the Twins another run. Arraez followed by driving in two more runs with his base hit two to trim Chicago's lead to five runs.

Chicago used three pitchers that inning: starter Dallas Keuchel and relievers Evan Marshall and Codi Heuer. That inning gave Keuchel his worst stat line of the season, allowing eight hits and six earned runs in his 5⅔ innings.

Tyler Duffey took over for Anderson during the bottom of the sixth, allowing Hamilton to tie a career high with his fourth hit before a passed ball charged to Mitch Garver brought the score to 13-7.

Donaldson drove in his third run in the ninth inning to return the gap to five runs.

"We haven't matched it up the way we want," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "… You're down early but our guys stayed at it. Our guys continued to battle for the duration. It was a long night out there and they didn't quit. Our guys did not quit, so I mean that's all you can ask for. We gave ourselves a chance, we tried to make our way back and we gave it a pretty good effort. We needed more, but our guys continued to fight."