The executive director of a religious retreat center near Isanti, Minn., says it will likely take years to fully clean up the mess left behind by a violent storm that moved through the area on the evening of Aug. 26.
‘It’s a disaster’: Isanti religious retreat center remains in cleanup mode a week after devastating storms
More than 1,000 trees were felled and 13 buildings were damaged at Pacem in Terris Hermitage Retreat Center during a storm on Aug. 26.
More than 1,000 trees came crashing down at Pacem in Terris Hermitage Retreat Center, with a thicket of limbs and trunks blocking roads and trails, and tree parts landing on and damaging many buildings on the densely wooded campus.
“It’s a disaster,” said Executive Director Tim Drake.
The name Pacem in Terris is roughly translated “Peace on Earth,” but for about 40 minutes that evening, the center where many come to be alone with God in silence was thrust into chaos. A woman staying in one of the hermitages said she felt the ground shake as she took shelter inside, clutched her Bible and dropped to her knees to pray.
“It was terrifying,” said Samantha, who didn’t want her last name revealed because she is a survivor of domestic violence. “I cried out, Lord have mercy on me. I am grateful God spared me.”
While Samantha and the hermitage she was in survived unscathed, two buildings immediately adjacent suffered roof damage, as did a dozen others on the grounds, Drake said. Surprisingly, no windows were broken, he added.
Four guests were staying at the 240-acre preserve when the storm hit, but no one was injured, Drake said.
A large tree fell on the center’s 1962 dump truck, which is now “toast,” Drake said. An electrical panel, propane line and several sections of a picket fence near the entrance also suffered severe damage.
Insurance will cover damage to buildings, Drake said, but not the cleanup. He said he expects that bill to be “significant” and that with the extent of the damage, “it could take years to clean up.”
In the days that followed the storm, volunteers from St. Patrick’s Church in Oak Grove came to chop wood and clear roads and some trails. A generous unnamed benefactor contributed to a fundraiser with a promise to match any donations up to $100,000 to aid in the recovery.
Drake said he has two immediate items on his wish list: a wood chipper and a dump truck. Prayers are welcomed, too, he said.
The center has reopened to guests though three hermitages remained closed.
“It has been an overwhelming experience,” Drake said. “I’ve never lived through anything like this.”
Storms and an Aug. 29 tornado knocked down trees and powerlines in other parts of Isanti County.
‘It’s a disaster’: Isanti religious retreat center remains in cleanup mode a week after devastating storms
More than 1,000 trees were felled and 13 buildings were damaged at Pacem in Terris Hermitage Retreat Center during a storm on Aug. 26.