Isles Bun & Coffee loses its leader

Jeff Viegel was a constant, beloved presence at the Uptown bakery. He died Sunday.

By Nicole Hvidsten

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 23, 2025 at 3:35PM
Tributes to Isles Bun & Coffee co-owner Jeff Viegel were left on the bakery's doorstep.

It’s not unusual to see crowds gathered at Isles Bun & Coffee in Minneapolis; lines for their cinnamon rolls are often out the door.

But on Monday customers gathered for a somber reason: to pay respects to co-owner Jeff Viegel, who died Sunday after he couldn’t recover from an unexpected medical event. He was 70.

For 25 years Viegel and his partner Catherine Viegel have owned the Uptown bakery, where Jeff had been a constant presence.

“He loved being here — he was here all the time,” said Mikayla Stanek, the publicist for Isles Bun & Coffee. “He wanted to make sure everyone was having a good time and doing well.”

Condolences and memories have been pouring into the bakery’s social media accounts.

“Jeff and Catherine will always be the best bosses I have ever had,” a former employee posted. “The ethics and kindness and wisdom of that man left such an impression on me and my family.”

“He was always quick to make people laugh with a dad joke on hand,” said another.

Known for his Panama hat, boat shoes and red truck, Viegel preferred to be behind the scenes instead of front and center.

“He didn’t like attention, he never really did,” Stanek said, explaining why few photos of him exist.

The bakery was another matter. While the cinnamon rolls and puppy dog tails — both slathered in cream cheese icing — have long been popular with locals, they’ve recently enjoyed time in the national spotlight. In January, Isles Bun & Coffee in Minneapolis was named home to the World’s Best Cinnamon Roll list.

A veteran of the dining industry, with a resume that reaches back to legendary Charlie’s Cafe Exceptionale, Viegel’s success boiled down to hard work and good advice.

“My dad ran a restaurant for years, and god bless him, he gave me a couple of pieces of great advice,” Viegel told the Star Tribune in 2020. “Don’t cheat. Use real butter, don’t save a few thousand dollars and use a cheaper margarine blend. And if you have to raise prices, don’t decrease portions.”

The bakery, (1424 W. 28th St., Mpls., islesbun.com) is open regular hours, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., this week.

“It’s what Jeff would want,” Stanek said.

In addition to his partner, Catherine, of Golden Valley, he is survived by a son, Gavin. Services have yet to be announced.

Nicole Hvidsten

Taste Editor

Nicole Ploumen Hvidsten is the Minnesota Star Tribune's senior Taste editor. In past journalistic lives she was a reporter, copy editor and designer — sometimes all at once — and has yet to find a cookbook she doesn't like.

