Isles Bun & Coffee loses its leader

It’s not unusual to see crowds gathered at Isles Bun & Coffee in Minneapolis; lines for their cinnamon rolls are often out the door.
But on Monday customers gathered for a somber reason: to pay respects to co-owner Jeff Viegel, who died Sunday after he couldn’t recover from an unexpected medical event. He was 70.
For 25 years Viegel and his partner Catherine Viegel have owned the Uptown bakery, where Jeff had been a constant presence.
“He loved being here — he was here all the time,” said Mikayla Stanek, the publicist for Isles Bun & Coffee. “He wanted to make sure everyone was having a good time and doing well.”
Condolences and memories have been pouring into the bakery’s social media accounts.
“Jeff and Catherine will always be the best bosses I have ever had,” a former employee posted. “The ethics and kindness and wisdom of that man left such an impression on me and my family.”
“He was always quick to make people laugh with a dad joke on hand,” said another.
Known for his Panama hat, boat shoes and red truck, Viegel preferred to be behind the scenes instead of front and center.