Is Amy Klobuchar running for president? Her visit to New Hampshire could provide clues

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is heading back to New Hampshire, the state that gave her a short-lived boost in the 2020 presidential race and where she was dubbed the “comeback kid.”
While she hasn’t said if she will run for president again in 2028, operatives, strategists and those who know Klobuchar well say she wouldn’t be going if she didn’t have higher political ambitions.
“I’m sure that people, out of the goodness of their heart, would be willing to sacrifice Father’s Day weekend to come hang out with the lovely people of New Hampshire,” the state’s Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley said facetiously when asked whether her trip could signal interest in running for president.
On Saturday Klobuchar will visit Manchester, New Hampshire’s most populous city, where she will speak at the local Democratic Party’s Flag Dinner and campaign with Rep. Chris Pappas, the city’s congressman who’s running for U.S. Senate.
Klobuchar declined an interview for this story, reiterating that she’s going to New Hampshire to campaign for Pappas when asked if she’s interested in running for president. She also hasn’t outright said she isn’t interested in moving up in Senate leadership as calls for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to step aside have intensified and the second-ranking senator is retiring.
“If you’re a U.S. senator and you’re in New Hampshire this early in a cycle, I think it’s pretty intuitive that you’re not just here out of pure altruism, and that there is some inherent political benefit to you doing this for yourself,” said Lucas Meyer, a New Hampshire-based Democratic strategist who previously managed Pappas’ congressional campaign.
Klobuchar’s visit comes as Democrats wrestle over who will lead the party going forward. There are still three years to go before the first presidential primary, but possible Democratic contenders have been keeping their profiles high as they mull their options. That includes Gov. Tim Walz, a fellow Minnesotan who recently appeared in South Carolina, another crucial early primary state.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who’s also considered a possible presidential candidate, headlined a state party dinner in New Hampshire earlier this year. California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, another possible candidate, also traveled to the state recently.