Economic uncertainty doesn’t need to deter your retirement financial plans

While you can tweak, the basics of having some cash and some equities still holds true.

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
March 29, 2025 at 1:00PM
Economic uncertainty can throw a wrench in financial plans for people who are near or in retirement. (Illustration by Rick Neas/Detroit Free Press)

How resilient are the economy and markets to the uncertainties swirling around tariffs, federal workforce layoffs, fraying economic ties and political alliances?

That’s a good question, one that also causes uncertainty for investors, especially those with retirement savings. Here are a few thoughts.

For those in the early to middle stages of their careers, the best approach is straightforward.

Create a household buffer and block out the market noise with retirement savings.

Focus on regularly saving as much as practical, both in taxable accounts that can be tapped if needed and in a well-diversified, low-cost retirement savings plan. Then stick with your asset allocation and continue to tap into the power of compound interest for your retirement accounts.

The investment issues are more difficult to address for near-retirees and retirees.

Household circumstances differ widely, and people are comfortable with varying levels of risk. The cost of later-life visions and goals plans are incredibly rich and diverse.

Nevertheless, a plan is needed, one that captures your finances today but addresses where you want to be when retired.

If you work with an adviser, ask for a review of your finances before doing anything. The value of a DIY plan or professionally designed blueprint is it gives you a baseline for making measured financial and lifestyle decisions.

The closer to retirement, the more realistic your expense estimates are. I’d consider, if you’re able, setting aside enough money in safe savings (think Treasury bills and federally insured savings accounts) to cover several years of estimated expenses in retirement.

Money that won’t be needed for several years can be invested in riskier assets like stocks and bonds that offer the prospect of higher returns.

The cash portion gives you peace of mind to navigate the inevitable market squalls. Diversification pays.

Finally, if you want to lower your exposure to equities in your retirement portfolio, don’t get fancy.

AQR Capital Management is a legendary quantitative hedge fund co-founded by Clifford Asness. In an article co-authored by Asness and colleague Daniel Villalon, the two look at the performance of popular option-based strategies marketed to offer investors market-like returns with less risk.

They found the strategy wanting.

“Instead, it’s far better and simpler to get returns that are lower than equities with less risk,” they write. “For example, instead of putting $100 in the market, an investor could invest only $70 and put the other $30 in Treasury Bills.”

Keeping it simple is money smart.

Chris Farrell is senior economics contributor for “Marketplace” and a commentator for Minnesota Public Radio.

Chris Farrell

