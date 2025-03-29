Economic uncertainty doesn’t need to deter your retirement financial plans

How resilient are the economy and markets to the uncertainties swirling around tariffs, federal workforce layoffs, fraying economic ties and political alliances?
That’s a good question, one that also causes uncertainty for investors, especially those with retirement savings. Here are a few thoughts.
For those in the early to middle stages of their careers, the best approach is straightforward.
Create a household buffer and block out the market noise with retirement savings.
Focus on regularly saving as much as practical, both in taxable accounts that can be tapped if needed and in a well-diversified, low-cost retirement savings plan. Then stick with your asset allocation and continue to tap into the power of compound interest for your retirement accounts.
The investment issues are more difficult to address for near-retirees and retirees.
Household circumstances differ widely, and people are comfortable with varying levels of risk. The cost of later-life visions and goals plans are incredibly rich and diverse.
Nevertheless, a plan is needed, one that captures your finances today but addresses where you want to be when retired.