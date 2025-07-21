Counterpoint | Minnesota’s Prescription Drug Affordability Board must be inclusive of patient needs

Government-imposed price limits could jeopardize the sustainability of these programs, reduce access to lifesaving medications and undermine health equity by limiting essential services for communities of color, LGBTQIA2S+ individuals and others already facing systemic barriers. The Minnesota PDAB has already struggled with defining the concept of “affordability,” a critical term that remains vague. Discussions have surfaced about the possible effects of upper payment limits on insurance premiums and patient cost-sharing. If these caps don’t make drugs more affordable for those who need them, what purpose do they serve? This is the central dilemma the board must face.