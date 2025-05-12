Opinion: Your prescriptions might be cheaper soon

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Minnesota is poised to embark on a new endeavor that holds the promise of bringing relief to Minnesotans unable to afford their prescription medications.
Established recently by the Minnesota Legislature and Gov. Tim Walz, the Minnesota Prescription Drug Affordability Board (PDAB) in the coming months will start reviewing prescription drug prices in the state to determine if they are affordable for Minnesotans. If the PDAB determines after review that a drug creates a significant affordability challenge, it will have the option to set a payment limit for that drug. Active participation by interested parties and the public at large will be essential to the PDAB’s work.
Findings from a 2024 Kaiser Family Foundation national public opinion poll clearly illustrate why the establishment of the Minnesota PDAB is necessary. The poll found that more than 25% of adults have difficulty affording their prescription medications. It also found that more than 50% of adults are concerned they won’t be able to afford necessary prescription drugs for themselves or their family.
The most troubling finding of the poll is that more than 30% of respondents say they haven’t taken their medications as prescribed by their doctor because their medications are not affordable. Minnesotans shouldn’t have to choose between paying for basic life essentials or taking the prescription medications needed to maintain their health or even save their lives.
In the coming months, the Minnesota PDAB will meet regularly to begin this important work, which will take place in open meetings for all members of the public to see. The PDAB will move forward on two tracks. One track will focus on defining affordability, an effort that will involve seeking input from a broad range of stakeholders in the prescription drug delivery chain as well as the public at large.
The second track will be to review pricing data for individual drugs that meet the criteria established in law for review by the PDAB. That same law empowers the PDAB to also review pricing data for individual drugs brought forward by the members of the public. As referenced above, the PDAB will have the option to establish a price limit for drugs it deems unaffordable.