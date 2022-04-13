Clayton Kershaw was dominating the Twins. Seven perfect innings, 80 pitches, 13 strikeouts.
But it became clear when Kershaw was in the dugout while the Dodgers batted in the top of the eighth inning that Dave Roberts was going to pull his future Hall of Fame pitcher instead of giving him a shot at the 24th perfect game in Major League Baseball history.
Reactions around the game were mixed on social media.
What do you think? Leave an opinion in the comments.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
High Schools
A sure sign of spring: Here come the winter Star Tribune Metro Athletes of the Year
Swimmer Charlie Crosby of Breck/Blake, gymnast Reagan Kelley of Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka and wrestler Hunter Lyden of Stillwater are the first three.
Sports
Red Sox rough up Eduardo Rodriguez in 9-7 win over Tigers
Jackie Bradley, Kiké Hernández and Rafael Devers hit consecutive RBI doubles in the fourth inning to chase former teammate Eduardo Rodriguez, and the Boston Red Sox held on to beat the Detroit Tigers 9-7 Wednesday and win the three-game series.
Sports
Coaches Richardson, Shildt clear the air after confrontation
San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson and San Diego Padres third base coach Mike Shildt hugged on the field before their game Wednesday, a day after Richardson was ejected following an incident that he said included Shildt making comments that had "undertones of racism."
Sports
Sorry, not sorry: Heat aren't fazed by the lack of believers
Udonis Haslem started the Miami Heat postseason with an apology.
Sports
Ramírez, Miller lead Guardians over Reds; Kwan goes hitless
José Ramírez homered, doubled and drove in three runs, Owen Miller hit two home runs and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-3 Wednesday for their fourth straight win.