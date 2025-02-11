The Department of Justice is investigating implant maker Inspire Medical Systems for its marketing, promotion and reimbursement practices, the company disclosed to investors Monday.
DOJ investigating Golden Valley-based Inspire’s marketing of sleep apnea device
The promotion and reimbursement practices for the medtech company’s implantable CPAP alternative are under scrutiny.
Inspire, one of Minnesota’s fastest-growing public companies, developed the first implantable neurostimulation device treating obstructive sleep apnea. That allowed patients who can’t tolerate continuous positive airway pressure, commonly known as CPAP machines, to ditch the mask, as the company has advertised on TV.
On a call with investors Monday, CEO Tim Herbert, one of Minnesota’s highest-paid executives per a Star Tribune analysis of public data, said the company intends on cooperating with the investigation.
“We are confident in the strength of our compliance programs and procedures, and we remain committed to conducting our business ethically and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations,” Herbert said.
Inspire declined to comment further on the open investigation.
Herbert previously said he grew the company out of Fridley-run medtech giant Medtronic in 2007 after he couldn’t find the funding within larger organization.
Now, Inspire has roughly 1,250 employees: a 23% increase during 2024 to support growth, the company said in a financial filing.
On Jan. 17, Inspire received a civil investigative demand from the DOJ’s office for the District of Minnesota requesting information about how the company markets, promotes and goes about reimbursement for its implants, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
“No assurance can be given as to the timing or outcome of the government’s investigation,” the company said in the filing.
Civil investigation demands allow investigators to obtain documents, written responses and sworn testimony from companies, attorneys David Robbins and Jason Crawford of Crowell & Moring said in Bloomberg Law.
Herbert told investors the company remains focused on patients and growing the adoption of the Inspire implant.
After losing money in 2023, Inspire reported net profit of $53.5 million on $802.8 million in sales last year. The company’s stock price has increased nearly 120% in the past five years, but it plummeted after the company disclosed the investigation Monday.
“Looking ahead, we remain excited about our future,” ,” Herbert said, “and are confident that we have the appropriate strategy in place to drive long-term stakeholder value.”
