Fastenal Co.
Michael J. Ancius director
Shares purchased: 1,370 Price:
Date: Jan. 21-25 $47.50-$48.80
Indirectly holds: 24,504
Jamf Holding Corp.
Ian Goodkind officer
Exercised options: 8,861 Price: $8.21
Shares sold: 8,861 Price: $33.98
Date: Jan. 19 Directly holds: 3,846
DEAN j. Hager CEO
Exercised options: 63,118 Price: $5.49
Shares sold: 150,000 Price: $32.87-$34.06
Date: Jan. 19-21 Directly holds: 3,486
Samuel Gfall Johnson officer
Exercised options: 56,376 Price: $5.49
Shares sold: 56,376 Price: $33.24-$33.98
Date: Jan. 19-20 Directly holds: 194,485
Jeff Lendino officer
Exercised options: 28,875 Price: $5.49
Shares sold: 28,875 Price: $32.85
Date: Jan. 21 Directly holds: 3,846
Jamf Holding (cont.)
Jason Wudi chief technology officer
Exercised options: 34,146 Price: $5.49
Shares sold: 34,146 Price: $33.97
Date: Jan. 19 Directly holds: 154,214
Northern technologies International Corp.
Nancy E. Calderon director
Shares purchased: 1,000 Price: $14.78
Date: Jan. 25 Directly holds: 2,000
Polaris Industries inc.
Robert Paul Mack officer
Exercised options: 17,798 Price:
$84.58-$94.48
Shares sold: 23,798 Price: $113-$126.01
Date: Jan. 19-26 Directly holds: 9,323
TARGET CORP.
Christina Hennington officer
Exercised options: 12,273 Price: $55.60
Date: Jan. 20 Directly holds: na
Tennant Co.
Hans Chris Killingstad CEO
Shares sold: 3,809 Price: $75
Date: Jan. 22 Directly holds: 149,439
U.S. Bancorp
Lisa R. Stark officer
Exercised options: 153 Price: $28.63-$28.70
Shares sold: 153 Price: $45.94
Date: Jan. 22 Directly holds: 15,360
Winnebago Industries
Matthew L. Miller officer
Shares sold: 50,000 Price: $67.54
Date: Jan. 27 Directly holds: 449,735
Bret A. Woodson officer
Shares sold: 15,213 Price: $67.20
Date: Jan. 27 Directly holds: 11,696