Best Buy Co. Inc.

Corie S. Barry CEO

Exercised options: 2,125 Price: $35.67

Date: Jan. 12 Directly holds: na

IntriCon Corp.

Michael P. Geraci officer

Shares sold: 8,600 Price: $17.49

Date: Jan. 12 Directly holds: 33,248

Polaris Industries inc.

Robert Paul Mack officer

Shares sold: 3,000 Price: $107

Date: Jan. 7 Directly holds: 15,323

Bio-Techne Corp.

James T. Hippel CFO

Exercised options: 10,000 Price: $106.59

Shares sold: 10,000 Price: $328.68-$334.98

Date: Jan. 11 Directly holds: 9,137

TORO CO.

Janet Katherine Cooper director

Exercised options: 6,842 Price: $21.56

Shares sold: 6,842 Price: $97.32-$101

Date: Jan. 6-7 Directly holds: 24,897

Peter D. Moeller officer

Shares sold: 1,000 Price: $101.15

Date: Jan. 7 Indirectly holds: 6,303