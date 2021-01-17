Best Buy Co. Inc.
Corie S. Barry CEO
Exercised options: 2,125 Price: $35.67
Date: Jan. 12 Directly holds: na
IntriCon Corp.
Michael P. Geraci officer
Shares sold: 8,600 Price: $17.49
Date: Jan. 12 Directly holds: 33,248
Polaris Industries inc.
Robert Paul Mack officer
Shares sold: 3,000 Price: $107
Date: Jan. 7 Directly holds: 15,323
Bio-Techne Corp.
James T. Hippel CFO
Exercised options: 10,000 Price: $106.59
Shares sold: 10,000 Price: $328.68-$334.98
Date: Jan. 11 Directly holds: 9,137
TORO CO.
Janet Katherine Cooper director
Exercised options: 6,842 Price: $21.56
Shares sold: 6,842 Price: $97.32-$101
Date: Jan. 6-7 Directly holds: 24,897
Peter D. Moeller officer
Shares sold: 1,000 Price: $101.15
Date: Jan. 7 Indirectly holds: 6,303
