Best Buy Co. Inc.
Richard M. Schulze, beneficial owner
Shares sold: 250,826 Price:
Date: Oct. 6-7 $115.10-$115.31
Directly holds: 27,030,886
Calyxt Inc.
Travis Frey, chief technology officer
Shares purchased: 15,000 Price: $5.47
Date: Oct. 1 Directly holds: 2,600
Donaldson Co. Inc.
Tod E. Carpenter, CEO
Exercised options: 15,000 Price: $29.07
Date: Oct. 6 Directly holds: na
Ajita G. Rajendra, director
Exercised options: 14,400 Price: $29.50
Shares sold: 8,861 Price: $44.90-$47.98
Date: Oct. 2 Directly holds: 67,891
General Mills Inc.
Jonathon J. Nudi, officer
Shares sold: 10,786 Price: $61.64
Date: Sept. 30 Directly holds: 64,122
Sean N. Walker, officer
Shares sold: 14,611 Price: $62.44
Date: Oct. 1 Directly holds: 76,086
Hormel Foods Corp.
Swen Neufeldt, officer
Exercised options: 10,000 Price: $15.49
Shares sold: 5,271 Price: $49.30
Date: Oct. 5 Directly holds: 19,885
Insignia Systems Inc.
Funicular Fund L.P., beneficial owner
Shares purchased: 14,787 Price: $0.60
Date: Oct. 7 Directly holds: 1,582,799
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
Brian P. Short, director
Shares purchased: 49 Price: $103.41
Date: Sept. 30 Directly holds: 21,788
Sleep Number Corp.
Shelly Radue Ibach, CEO
Exercised options: 27,430 Price: $17.77
Date: Oct. 2 Directly holds: na