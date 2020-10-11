Best Buy Co. Inc.

Richard M. Schulze, beneficial owner

Shares sold: 250,826 Price:

Date: Oct. 6-7 $115.10-$115.31

Directly holds: 27,030,886

Calyxt Inc. 

Travis Frey, chief technology officer

Shares purchased: 15,000 Price: $5.47

Date: Oct. 1 Directly holds: 2,600

Donaldson Co. Inc.

Tod E. Carpenter,  CEO

Exercised options: 15,000 Price: $29.07

Date: Oct. 6 Directly holds: na

 

Ajita G. Rajendra, director

Exercised options: 14,400 Price: $29.50

Shares sold: 8,861 Price: $44.90-$47.98

Date: Oct. 2 Directly holds: 67,891

General Mills Inc.

Jonathon J. Nudi, officer

Shares sold: 10,786 Price: $61.64

Date: Sept. 30 Directly holds: 64,122

Sean N. Walker, officer

Shares sold: 14,611 Price: $62.44

Date: Oct. 1 Directly holds: 76,086

Hormel Foods Corp.

Swen Neufeldt, officer

Exercised options: 10,000 Price: $15.49

Shares sold: 5,271 Price: $49.30

Date: Oct. 5 Directly holds: 19,885

Insignia Systems Inc.

Funicular Fund L.P., beneficial owner

Shares purchased: 14,787 Price: $0.60

Date: Oct. 7 Directly holds: 1,582,799

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Brian P. Short, director

Shares purchased: 49 Price: $103.41

Date: Sept. 30 Directly holds: 21,788

Sleep Number Corp.

Shelly Radue Ibach, CEO

Exercised options: 27,430 Price: $17.77

Date: Oct. 2 Directly holds: na