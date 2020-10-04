Best Buy Co. Inc.

Mathew Watson, officer

Shares sold: 52 Price: $109.95

Date: Sept. 29 Directly holds: 20,649

Calyxt Inc.

James A. Blome, CEO

Shares sold: 4,140 Price: $5.59

Date: Sept. 30 Directly holds: 190,422

H.B. Fuller Co.

Robert William Van Sant, director

Shares sold: 7,665 Price: $44.86

Date: Sept. 25 Indirectly holds: 7,897

Medtronic Plc

Rob Ten Hoedt, officer

Shares sold: 9,584 Price: $104.34

Date: Sept. 23 Directly holds: 43,476

Sleep Number Corp.

Jean-Michel Valette, director

Exercised options: 7,732 Price:

Date: Sept. 24 $21.74-$34.23

Directly holds: na

 

Target Corp.

Michael Edward McNamara, officer

Exercised options: 147,276 Price: $55.60

Shares sold: 27,726 Price: $157.15

Date: Aug. 29 Directly holds: 121,190

Toro Co.

Blake M. Grams, officer

Exercised options: 5,500 Price: $29.75

Shares sold: 5,500 Price: $83.99

Date: Sept. 28 Directly holds: 198