API Group Corp.

Paul Grunau, officer

Shares purchased: 70,000 Price: $14.74

Date: Aug. 14 Directly holds: 517,092

BBQ Holdings INC.

David L. Kanen, director, beneficial owner

Shares purchased: 249,937 Price: $3.15

Date: Aug. 19 Indirectly holds: 1,611,760

Clearfield Inc.

Patrick Goepel, director

Shares sold: 5,095 Price: $19.01

Date: Aug. 17 Indirectly holds: 106,644

Digi International Inc.

Tracy l. Roberts,  officer

Exercised options: 24,145 Price: $9.68

Shares purchased: 24,145 Price:

Date: Aug. 17-18 $14.33-$14.50

Directly holds: 43,719

Fastenal Corp.

Jeffrey Michael Watts, officer

Exercised options: 5,000 Price: $21-$27

Shares sold: 5,000 Price: $48.20

Date: Aug. 12 Directly holds: na

Graco Inc.

Caroline M. Chambers, officer

Exercised options: 33,000 Price: $14.24

Shares sold: 33,000 Price: $57.40

Date: Aug. 13 Directly holds: 30,386

Hawkins Inc.

Theresa R. Moran, officer

Shares sold: 5,266 Price: $59.12

Date: Aug. 13 Directly holds: 50,710

3M Co.

John Patrick Banovetz, officer

Exercised options: 2,228 Price: $89.47

Shares sold: 2,228 Price: $164.81

Date: Aug. 19 Directly holds: 8,278

UnitedHealth Group Inc.

Richard Burke Sr.,  director

Shares sold: 15,000 Price: $320.59

Date: Aug. 13 Indirectly holds: 1,520,715

Xcel Energy Inc.

Benjamin G.S. Fowke III, CEO

Shares sold: 99,798 Price: $71.31

Date: Aug. 13 Directly holds: 363,903