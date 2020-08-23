API Group Corp.
Paul Grunau, officer
Shares purchased: 70,000 Price: $14.74
Date: Aug. 14 Directly holds: 517,092
BBQ Holdings INC.
David L. Kanen, director, beneficial owner
Shares purchased: 249,937 Price: $3.15
Date: Aug. 19 Indirectly holds: 1,611,760
Clearfield Inc.
Patrick Goepel, director
Shares sold: 5,095 Price: $19.01
Date: Aug. 17 Indirectly holds: 106,644
Digi International Inc.
Tracy l. Roberts, officer
Exercised options: 24,145 Price: $9.68
Shares purchased: 24,145 Price:
Date: Aug. 17-18 $14.33-$14.50
Directly holds: 43,719
Fastenal Corp.
Jeffrey Michael Watts, officer
Exercised options: 5,000 Price: $21-$27
Shares sold: 5,000 Price: $48.20
Date: Aug. 12 Directly holds: na
Graco Inc.
Caroline M. Chambers, officer
Exercised options: 33,000 Price: $14.24
Shares sold: 33,000 Price: $57.40
Date: Aug. 13 Directly holds: 30,386
Hawkins Inc.
Theresa R. Moran, officer
Shares sold: 5,266 Price: $59.12
Date: Aug. 13 Directly holds: 50,710
3M Co.
John Patrick Banovetz, officer
Exercised options: 2,228 Price: $89.47
Shares sold: 2,228 Price: $164.81
Date: Aug. 19 Directly holds: 8,278
UnitedHealth Group Inc.
Richard Burke Sr., director
Shares sold: 15,000 Price: $320.59
Date: Aug. 13 Indirectly holds: 1,520,715
Xcel Energy Inc.
Benjamin G.S. Fowke III, CEO
Shares sold: 99,798 Price: $71.31
Date: Aug. 13 Directly holds: 363,903