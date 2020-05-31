AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.
Robert Francis Sharpe Jr. director
Shares sold: 1,000 Price: $141.03
Date: May 26 Directly holds: 6,180
BEST BUY Co. INC.
Whitney L. Alexander officer
Shares sold: 3,128 Price: $77.41
Date: May 22 Directly holds: 49,379
Corie S. BARRY CEO
Shares sold: 18,844 Price: $77.49
Date: May 22 Directly holds: 165,794
Matthew M. Bilunas CFO
Shares sold: 1,752 Price: $77.41
Date: May 22 Directly holds: 24,521
Matthew M. FURMAN officer
Shares sold: 8,010 Price: $77.49
Date: May 22 Directly holds: 72,261
Todd G. Hartman general counsel
Shares sold: 2,703 Price: $77.41
Date: May 22 Directly holds: 39,242
Hubert Joly director
Shares sold: 101,274 Price: $77.49
Date: May 22 Directly holds: 587,430
Rajendra Michael Mohan president
Shares sold: 28,263 Price: $77.49
Date: May 22 Directly holds: 170,413
Allison PETERSON officer
Shares sold: 1,090 Price: $77.41
Date: May 22 Directly holds: 34,511
ASHEESH SAKSENA officer
Shares sold: 21,976 Price: $77.49
Date: May 22 Directly holds: 134,921
kathleen Scarlett officer
Shares sold: 9,797 Price: $77.49
Date: May 22 Directly holds: 59,908
BEST BUY Co. INC. (Cont.)
Mathew Watson officer
Shares sold: 1,218 Price: $77.41
Date: May 22 Directly holds: 26,312
Bio-TECHNE Corp.
Robert V. Baumgartner director
Exercised options: 5,000 Price: $70.35
Shares sold: 5,000 Price: $265.35-$267.94
Date: May 21 Directly holds: 9,221
Norman David Eansor officer
Exercised options: 23,637 Price:
$94.35-$108.40
Shares sold: 23,367 Price: $267.37-$268.89
Date: May 21-22 Directly holds: na
DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC.
DAVID H. SAMPSELL general counsel
Exercised options: 12,500 Price: $7.40
Shares sold: 14,000 Price: $11.25-$11.35
Date: May 20-21 Directly holds: 53,049
Fastenal Co.
Nicholas J. Lundquist director
Shares sold: 6,000 Price: $40
Date: May 18 Directly holds: 499,918
Graco Inc.
martha A.M. Morfitt director
Shares sold: 45,000 Price: $47
Date: May 26 Directly holds: 241,869
HMN Financial Inc.
WENDY S. SHANNON director
Shares purchased: 791 Price: $14.50
Date: May 21 Directly holds: 5,338
Pentair PLC
John L. Stauch CEO
Exercised options: 54,678 Price: $24.64
Date: May 18 Directly holds: na
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
Angela K. Freeman officer
Shares sold: 1,480 Price: $77.64
Date: May 21 Directly holds: 29,383
Mac S. Pinkerton officer
Shares sold: 1,500 Price: $77.92
Date: May 20 Directly holds: 23,961
Michael John Short officer
Shares sold: 269 Price: $77.90
Date: May 19 Directly holds: 24,057
sPS Commerce inc.
Archie C. Black CEO
Shares sold: 20,000 Price: $62.54-$62.89
Date: May 20-21 Directly holds: 82,406
TARGET CORP.
Robert M. Harrison officer
Shares sold: 2,500 Price: $119.34
Date: May 21 Directly holds: 9,208
Jill Sando officer
Shares sold: 2,435 Price: $118.71
Date: May 22 Directly holds: 20,261