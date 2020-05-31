AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.

Robert Francis Sharpe Jr. director

Shares sold: 1,000 Price: $141.03

Date: May 26 Directly holds: 6,180

BEST BUY Co. INC.

Whitney L. Alexander officer

Shares sold: 3,128 Price: $77.41

Date: May 22 Directly holds: 49,379

Corie S. BARRY CEO

Shares sold: 18,844 Price: $77.49

Date: May 22 Directly holds: 165,794

Matthew M. Bilunas CFO

Shares sold: 1,752 Price: $77.41

Date: May 22 Directly holds: 24,521

Matthew M. FURMAN officer

Shares sold: 8,010 Price: $77.49

Date: May 22 Directly holds: 72,261

Todd G. Hartman general counsel

Shares sold: 2,703 Price: $77.41

Date: May 22 Directly holds: 39,242

Hubert Joly director

Shares sold: 101,274 Price: $77.49

Date: May 22 Directly holds: 587,430

Rajendra Michael Mohan president

Shares sold: 28,263 Price: $77.49

Date: May 22 Directly holds: 170,413

Allison PETERSON officer

Shares sold: 1,090 Price: $77.41

Date: May 22 Directly holds: 34,511

ASHEESH SAKSENA officer

Shares sold: 21,976 Price: $77.49

Date: May 22 Directly holds: 134,921

kathleen Scarlett officer

Shares sold: 9,797 Price: $77.49

Date: May 22 Directly holds: 59,908

BEST BUY Co. INC. (Cont.)

Mathew Watson officer

Shares sold: 1,218 Price: $77.41

Date: May 22 Directly holds: 26,312

Bio-TECHNE Corp.

Robert V. Baumgartner director

Exercised options: 5,000 Price: $70.35

Shares sold: 5,000 Price: $265.35-$267.94

Date: May 21 Directly holds: 9,221

Norman David Eansor officer

Exercised options: 23,637 Price:

$94.35-$108.40

Shares sold: 23,367 Price: $267.37-$268.89

Date: May 21-22 Directly holds: na

DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC.

DAVID H. SAMPSELL general counsel

Exercised options: 12,500 Price: $7.40

Shares sold: 14,000 Price: $11.25­-$11.35

Date: May 20-21 Directly holds: 53,049

Fastenal Co.

Nicholas J. Lundquist director

Shares sold: 6,000 Price: $40

Date: May 18 Directly holds: 499,918

Graco Inc.

martha A.M. Morfitt director

Shares sold: 45,000 Price: $47

Date: May 26 Directly holds: 241,869

HMN Financial Inc.

WENDY S. SHANNON director

Shares purchased: 791 Price: $14.50

Date: May 21 Directly holds: 5,338

Pentair PLC

John L. Stauch CEO

Exercised options: 54,678 Price: $24.64

Date: May 18 Directly holds: na

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Angela K. Freeman officer

Shares sold: 1,480 Price: $77.64

Date: May 21 Directly holds: 29,383

Mac S. Pinkerton officer

Shares sold: 1,500 Price: $77.92

Date: May 20 Directly holds: 23,961

Michael John Short officer

Shares sold: 269 Price: $77.90

Date: May 19 Directly holds: 24,057

sPS Commerce inc.

Archie C. Black CEO

Shares sold: 20,000 Price: $62.54-$62.89

Date: May 20-21 Directly holds: 82,406

TARGET CORP.

Robert M. Harrison officer

Shares sold: 2,500 Price: $119.34

Date: May 21 Directly holds: 9,208

Jill Sando officer

Shares sold: 2,435 Price: $118.71

Date: May 22 Directly holds: 20,261