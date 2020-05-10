3M Co.
Khandpur K. Ashish, officer
Exercised options: 3,605 Price: $89.47
Shares sold: 3,605 Price: $146.85
Date: May 4 Directly holds: 17,162
Paul A. Keel, officer
Exercised options: 8,249 Price: $89.47
Shares sold: 10,249 Price: $147.12-$147.35
Date: May 5 Directly holds: 16,831
Michael F. Roman, CEO
Exercised options: 10,067 Price: $89.47
Shares sold: 7,894 Price: $148.70
Date: May 1 Directly holds: 49,974
Ty R. Silberhorn, officer
Exercised options: 14,623 Price: $101.49
Shares sold: 14,623 Price: $146.46
Date: May 4 Directly holds: 1,948
Bio-Techne Corp.
Harold J. Wiens, director
Exercised options: 4,000 Price: $91.78
Shares sold: 4,000 Price: $225
Date: April 30 Directly holds: 5,221
Calyxt Inc.
Travis Frey, chief technology officer
Shares purchased: 175 Price: $4.32
Date: May 1 Directly holds: 1,850
Cyberoptics Corp.
Sudobh K. Kulkarni, CEO
Exercised options: 69,300 Price: $6.97
Date: May 4 Directly holds: na
Ecolab Inc.
Christophe Beck, president
Exercised options: 32,800 Price:
$48.06-$55.60
Date: May 1 Directly holds: na
Darrell R. Brown, officer
Exercised options: 23,651 Price:
$117.73-$119.12
Shares sold: 23,651 Price:
Date: April 30 $192.69-$195.24
Directly holds: 10,745
Jerome Charton, officer
Exercised options: 3,653 Price: $119.12
Shares sold: 2,966 Price: $189.57
Date: May 1 Directly holds: 1,304
Roberto Inchaustegui, officer
Shares sold: 2,405 Price: $193.11
Date: April 30 Directly holds: 30,425
Timothy P. Mulhere, officer
Exercised options: 5,112 Price: $55.60
Shares sold: 5,112 Price: $195.04
Date: April 30 Directly holds: 18,662
Daniel J. Schmechel, CFO
Exercised options: 50,780 Price:
Date: April 29 $71.54-$103.27
Directly holds: na
Fastenal Co.
Leland J. Hein, officer
Exercised options: 7,618 Price: $21
Shares sold: 7,618 Price: $37.50
Date: April 28 Directly holds: 15,222
Protolabs Inc.
Robert Bodor, officer
Shares sold: 9,681 Price: $101.85-$109
Date: April 30 Directly holds: $15,223
Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
Gerald R. Mattys, CEO
Exercised options: 93,002 Price: $0.96
Shares sold: 40,000 Price: $54.95-$56.14
Date: April 28-29 Directly holds: 324,786
WinMark Corp.
Anthony D. Ishaug, CFO
Exercised options: 3,844 Price: $31.19
Date: May 6 Directly holds: na
Kirk A. Mackenzie, director
Exercised options: 1,000 Price: $31.19
Date: April 28 Directly holds: na