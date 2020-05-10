3M Co.

Khandpur K. Ashish, officer

Exercised options: 3,605 Price: $89.47

Shares sold: 3,605 Price: $146.85

Date: May 4 Directly holds: 17,162

Paul A. Keel, officer

Exercised options: 8,249 Price: $89.47

Shares sold: 10,249 Price: $147.12-$147.35

Date: May 5 Directly holds: 16,831

Michael F. Roman, CEO

Exercised options: 10,067 Price: $89.47

Shares sold: 7,894 Price: $148.70

Date: May 1 Directly holds: 49,974

Ty R. Silberhorn, officer

Exercised options: 14,623 Price: $101.49

Shares sold: 14,623 Price: $146.46

Date: May 4 Directly holds: 1,948

Bio-Techne Corp.

Harold J. Wiens, director

Exercised options: 4,000 Price: $91.78

Shares sold: 4,000 Price: $225

Date: April 30 Directly holds: 5,221

Calyxt Inc.

Travis Frey, chief technology officer

Shares purchased: 175 Price: $4.32

Date: May 1 Directly holds: 1,850

Cyberoptics Corp.

Sudobh K. Kulkarni, CEO

Exercised options: 69,300 Price: $6.97

Date: May 4 Directly holds: na

Ecolab Inc. 

Christophe Beck, president

Exercised options: 32,800 Price:

$48.06-$55.60

Date: May 1 Directly holds: na

Darrell R. Brown, officer

Exercised options: 23,651 Price:

$117.73-$119.12

Shares sold: 23,651 Price:

Date: April 30 $192.69-$195.24

Directly holds: 10,745

Jerome Charton, officer

Exercised options: 3,653 Price: $119.12

Shares sold: 2,966 Price: $189.57

Date: May 1 Directly holds: 1,304

Roberto Inchaustegui, officer

Shares sold: 2,405 Price: $193.11

Date: April 30 Directly holds: 30,425

Timothy P. Mulhere, officer

Exercised options: 5,112 Price: $55.60

Shares sold: 5,112 Price: $195.04

Date: April 30 Directly holds: 18,662

Daniel J. Schmechel, CFO

Exercised options: 50,780 Price:

Date: April 29 $71.54-$103.27

Directly holds: na

Fastenal Co.

Leland J. Hein, officer

Exercised options: 7,618 Price: $21

Shares sold: 7,618 Price: $37.50

Date: April 28 Directly holds: 15,222

Protolabs Inc.

Robert Bodor, officer

Shares sold: 9,681 Price: $101.85-$109

Date: April 30 Directly holds: $15,223

Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

Gerald R. Mattys, CEO

Exercised options: 93,002 Price: $0.96

Shares sold: 40,000 Price: $54.95-$56.14

Date: April 28-29 Directly holds: 324,786

WinMark Corp.

Anthony D. Ishaug, CFO

Exercised options: 3,844 Price: $31.19

Date: May 6 Directly holds: na

Kirk A. Mackenzie, director

Exercised options: 1,000 Price: $31.19

Date: April 28 Directly holds: na