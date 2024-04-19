Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the end for the Wild. A disappointing season came to a fitting end Thursday with a 4-3 loss to Seattle. The Wild were neither good enough to make the playoffs nor bad enough to truly rebuild. Now the question is whether what figures to be a similar roster next year can get out of that murky middle. Also, the Gophers women's basketball team landed a key transfer.

8:00: Star Tribune Timberwolves writer Chris Hine joins Rand for a look ahead to the start of the playoffs Saturday against Phoenix. Minnesota went 0-3 against the Suns in the regular season. Can that change in the playoffs? Plus Hine goes into detail on his excellent Naz Reid profile.

37:00: A Justin Jefferson trade idea.

