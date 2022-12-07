Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes a look at the state of leadership on Minnesota sports teams, noting that the void with the Timberwolves stands out just as much as the strong leadership the Wild and Vikings seem to have. The Twins, meanwhile, continue to pursue Carlos Correa — with leadership being a big piece of his value as well.

7:00: Star Tribune sports columnist Chip Scoggins and photojournalist Aaron Lavinsky join Rand for an extended conversation about their excellent story on the Red Lake football program that ran in Sunday's paper. What goes into a story like that? Scoggins and Lavinsky offer numerous insights.

32:00: The Twins moved up eight spots in the very first MLB draft lottery.

