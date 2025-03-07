Inside the explosive meeting where Trump officials clashed with Elon Musk

Thursday’s meeting, which was abruptly scheduled Wednesday evening, was a sign that Trump is mindful of the growing complaints. He tried to offer each side something by praising both Musk and his Cabinet secretaries. (At least one, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who has had tense encounters related to Musk’s team, was not present.) The president made clear he still supported the mission of the Musk initiative. But now was the time, he said, to be a bit more refined in its approach.