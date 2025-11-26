Twin Cities Suburbs

Woodbury officer injured with son in crash pleads for motorists to drive sober

Allan Olson, who has been honored for making DWI arrests, and his son were hit by a pickup while riding a four-wheeler.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 26, 2025 at 8:59PM
Allan Olson, a Woodbury police officer, surveys the damage to the four-wheeler he was riding when he was hit by a drunken driver in August. (Department of Public Safety)

One minute, last summer, Allan Olson and his son, Jacob, were riding a four-wheeler on a dirt road in Itasca County in northern Minnesota.

The next minute, they were fighting for their lives after a pickup truck driver slammed into the side of their yellow Can-Am Outlander, sending both men airborne.

“I remember sailing through the air and seeing the blue sky, hoping I come down on something soft,” said Olson, as he described the Aug. 11 incident. “I could hear Jacob screaming with a huge laceration on his arm; you could see the bone.”

Both Olsons survived, but their lives were greatly changed. The recovery has been long, and the pain will likely last for years.

“I can barely walk, and I’m probably going to need a full hip surgery in five years,” Olson said.

The driver, who sped off after the crash, was later accused of drunken driving.

On Tuesday, Allan Olson spoke at a Department of Public Safety (DPS) news conference to announce an enforcement campaign to stop impaired driving, which tends to spike during the holidays.

Starting Wednesday, law enforcement from across the state will conduct extra enforcement through New Year’s Eve to curb impaired behavior that is a factor in about a third of highway deaths and serious injuries in Minnesota.

It’s not just drunken drivers law enforcement will be looking for during the campaign. Drivers impaired by any substance, including cannabis, will be stopped, said Col. Christina Bogojevic, chief of the Minnesota State Patrol.

This summer wasn’t Olson’s first experience with a potentially impaired driver.

Olson, who has been a Woodbury police officer for 24 years, had been on the job just a few months when he arrived at a crash scene where an innocent teenager had died as a result of a impaired driver.

“I knew my why,” Olson said, describing how the tragedy helped him discover his reason for becoming a police officer. “I saw a 16-year-old die because of somebody’s poor choice. I got my drive from it.”

Olson has been recognized for his proactiveness making DWI arrests by officials from the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety.

In August, Olson and his 18-year-old son were ending a family vacation when they encountered the pickup truck. Jacob, who was driving the four-wheeler, pulled to the side of the road to let the truck pass, but the Olsons instead became victims like so many others have.

Between 2020 and 2024, the state recorded 668 deaths and 1,926 serious injuries suffered in crashes in which alcohol was a factor, according to DPS.

Deaths get headlines, but “most people don’t hear about survivors,” Olson said.

After they were hit, Olson had tried to stand up and reach his son, but he realized the truck had ripped off all but one pocket of his pants and his legs didn’t work. In a saving grace, the one pocket of Olson’s pants that remained contained his cell phone, which he used to call for help.

The crash pushed Olson’s femur through his hip. In the months that followed, he underwent several surgeries and physical therapy. He’s progressed from using a wheelchair to a walker and then to using crutches. In recent weeks, Olson has finally been able to put on his own socks.

There has been no lawn mowing, going for a run or cooking dinner. Jacob also continues to mend following emergency surgery he had on the night of the crash.

“Since then, all we have been doing is trying to recover,” Olson said. “He’s been my legs, and I have been his arms,” Olson said, referring to his son. “If he needs something, even as small as a jar of peanut butter, he has to bring it to me because I can’t walk. And I have to open it because he can’t rotate his arms. It is a big change.”

Olson was down to using one crutch on Tuesday and is hopeful to ditch that by next week.

He said he still faces uncertainties and wonders if he will fully heal or ever get back to work.

Mike Hanson, director of the Office of Traffic Safety, said the Olsons’ story is one that should not have to be told but happens all too often.

“No one should have to suffer from a preventable crash related to an impaired driver,” Hanson said. “Make a commitment to provide a safe and sober ride. It is a gift that has no cost but does and will save lives.”

Charges are pending against the driver who hit the Olsons. A hearing is scheduled for January.

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

