Woodbury officer injured with son in crash pleads for motorists to drive sober

One minute, last summer, Allan Olson and his son, Jacob, were riding a four-wheeler on a dirt road in Itasca County in northern Minnesota.
The next minute, they were fighting for their lives after a pickup truck driver slammed into the side of their yellow Can-Am Outlander, sending both men airborne.
“I remember sailing through the air and seeing the blue sky, hoping I come down on something soft,” said Olson, as he described the Aug. 11 incident. “I could hear Jacob screaming with a huge laceration on his arm; you could see the bone.”
Both Olsons survived, but their lives were greatly changed. The recovery has been long, and the pain will likely last for years.
“I can barely walk, and I’m probably going to need a full hip surgery in five years,” Olson said.
The driver, who sped off after the crash, was later accused of drunken driving.
On Tuesday, Allan Olson spoke at a Department of Public Safety (DPS) news conference to announce an enforcement campaign to stop impaired driving, which tends to spike during the holidays.
Starting Wednesday, law enforcement from across the state will conduct extra enforcement through New Year’s Eve to curb impaired behavior that is a factor in about a third of highway deaths and serious injuries in Minnesota.