Indoor skating, running return to U.S. Bank Stadium this winter

The Winter Warm-Up begins Tuesday. A dozen Tuesday and Thursday night indoor exercise opportunities will be offered through the months of December and January at the downtown Minneapolis stadium.

By Zoë Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 2, 2024 at 4:14PM
Skaters enjoy the climate control, dry conditions on the main concourse of U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis in January 2023. (Richard Tsong-Taatariii)

Looking for ways to stay warm and active this winter? U.S. Bank Stadium has announced the return of a popular program that allows runners and inline skaters access to the facility on some cold winter nights.

The Winter Warm-Up begins Tuesday, Dec. 3. It will be offered on most Tuesday and Thursday evenings in December and January from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to a news release from U.S. Bank Stadium.

Inline skating takes place on the stadium’s main concourse and indoor running on the upper concourse. The program is for all ages, with a required waiver.

Skaters must provide their own skates, helmet and other safety gear, with no equipment rental available. Runners must wear proper footwear.

Winter Warm-Up tickets are $15 and must be purchased on ticketmaster.com. Participants should enter via the skyway entrance at 740 S. 4th St.

Zoë Jackson

Reporter

Zoë Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune. She previously covered race and equity, St. Paul neighborhoods and young voters on the politics team.

