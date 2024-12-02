Looking for ways to stay warm and active this winter? U.S. Bank Stadium has announced the return of a popular program that allows runners and inline skaters access to the facility on some cold winter nights.
Indoor skating, running return to U.S. Bank Stadium this winter
The Winter Warm-Up begins Tuesday. A dozen Tuesday and Thursday night indoor exercise opportunities will be offered through the months of December and January at the downtown Minneapolis stadium.
The Winter Warm-Up begins Tuesday, Dec. 3. It will be offered on most Tuesday and Thursday evenings in December and January from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to a news release from U.S. Bank Stadium.
Inline skating takes place on the stadium’s main concourse and indoor running on the upper concourse. The program is for all ages, with a required waiver.
Skaters must provide their own skates, helmet and other safety gear, with no equipment rental available. Runners must wear proper footwear.
Winter Warm-Up tickets are $15 and must be purchased on ticketmaster.com. Participants should enter via the skyway entrance at 740 S. 4th St.
