GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

7 p.m. Wednesday vs. Indiana * BTN Plus, 96.7-FM

Gophers update: Minnesota (9-12 overall, 2-8 Big Ten) has lost two straight, and is playing its second ranked team in a row and the second top-five team to visit Williams Arena this season. The Gophers worked hard on offensive execution after their 41-point performance against Michigan. C Rose Micheaux has averaged 16.2 points and 7.2 rebounds vs. ranked opponents this season. G Amaya Battle is the No. 2 rebounding freshman in the Big Ten (6.1) and is No. 1 among freshmen in assists (4.2).

Indiana update: The fourth-ranked Hoosiers (20-1, 10-1) have won eight straight games, and that includes four against teams ranked at the time: Maryland, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio State. They are first in the Big Ten Conference in scoring margin (plus-21.6), shooting percentage (.506), second in opponents shooting (.380) and fourth in three-point shooting (.362). F Mackenzie Holmes is second in the Big Ten in scoring (22.0) and first in shooting (.684). G Yarden Garzon, G Sydney Parrish and G Grace Berger are all averaging 12-plus points per game.