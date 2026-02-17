Independent journalist, Black Lives Matter co-founder plead not guilty to federal charges tied to St. Paul church protest

The charges stem from the duo’s presence at the Jan. 18 demonstration at Cities Church that interrupted a Sunday service. The protest was organized after the group determined one of the pastors, David Easterwood, is the acting director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in St. Paul. In videos of the protest, the group can be heard chanting “ICE out” and “Justice for Renee Good,” referring to the 37-year-old woman fatally shot Jan. 7 by an ICE agent in south Minneapolis.