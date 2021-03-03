The continued rise in pet ownership throughout the pandemic has helped Patterson Cos.

The Mendota Heights-based company supplied products to dentists and also to veterinarians and the animal health market.

Dental offices are still down in traffic because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the companion animal business saw quarterly sales growth of 21%. Even the overall animal health unit, though, had mixed results, with the companion animal side up but continued disruptions to the farm animal market. Meat-processing plants continue to see disruption because of COVID-19.

Overall, the company saw net income of of $48.8 million, or 50 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Jan. 23. That's more than double profits for the same quarter last year.

"Our commitment to strong execution and operational excellence, combined with our ongoing investments to broaden and enhance our value proposition, has enabled us to build additional momentum across our entire business — including increased sales and margin expansion in both our dental and animal health segments during the third quarter," said Patterson Chief Executive Mark Walchirk in a news release.

Adjusted earnings per share were 58 cents in the quarter, exceeding Wall Street analysts' expectations of 52 cents. Revenue for the quarter, which rose 6.5% to $1.6 billion, came in 3.3% higher than expectations.

Revenue increased 6.5% to $1.6 billion with stronger sales gains of 9.4% from its Animal Health segment and a 3.6% gain from its Dental segment. Third quarter sales in Animal Health were $894 million, or about 58% of total company sales. The Dental segment had $648.9 million in sales for the quarter — with sales of consumable supplies up 14% due to continued strong demand for infection control products while equipment and software sales and value-added services were down.

The majority of dental offices have yet to return to their pre-pandemic levels Walchirk told analysts on the company's earnings call that patient traffic is still below pre-pandemic levels.

"We know that some patients are still hesitant to visit a dentist under the current conditions," Walchirk said.

The Minnesota Dental Association surveyed its members back in November and 60% of the respondents said their patient loads were at 75% of pre-pandemic levels while only 23% said they were back to their full schedules.

With traffic levels still depressed dental offices may be more hesitant purchasing bigger ticket items for their practices. But Walchirk also noted to analyst that their equipment sales were also lapping a very strong quarter from the year before which contributed to the decline this quarter yet still exceeded internal expectations.

Citing continued uncertainty due to the pandemic the Patterson said it is not providing fourth quarter guidance.

Shares of Patterson are trading at $31.60 per share, down 2.4% in early trading Wednesday. Shares over the last 52 weeks have ranged from $12.93 to $36.88 per share.