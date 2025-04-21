Duluth

In the midst of global trade war, first saltie of the season arrives at Port of Duluth-Superior

Federal Nagara, loaded with sugar beet refining equipment, cruised through the canal Monday morning.

By Christa Lawler

April 21, 2025 at 9:10PM
Federal Nagara is the first saltie to travel the seaway system before arriving at the Port of Duluth-Superior of the 2025 shipping season. (Christa Lawler/ The Minnesota Star Tribune)

DULUTH – The first ocean-going vessel of the shipping season emerged from the fog, passed through rolling waves in the canal and beneath the Aerial Lift Bridge Monday morning, marking this region’s “annual triumph over winter,” as the port’s spokesman described it.

Federal Nagara, with Captain R.C. Sanjeewa and a crew of 23, left from Germany’s Port of Bremen in late March with a load of machinery routed for the Red River Valley to be used in the sugar beet refining process. In turn, beet pulp pellets, high-protein animal feed, are shipped from here to places around the world.

Federal Nagara crossed the Atlantic Ocean to the St. Lawrence Seaway and made a stop in Quebec before navigating through the Great Lakes. It was greeted by just a handful of ship-watchers, who stood in the cold rain to record the ship’s passage.

“The first ocean-going vessel of the season reinforces the importance of global trade to the Port of Duluth Superior — indeed that global trade is very much a part of our life’s blood," Port Authority executive director Deb DeLuca said during a ceremony to mark the arrival.

Anything that affects global trade affects the local port, Deluca said. President Donald Trump’s imposed and stalled tariffs and fees have made it hard for port officials to know what’s ahead for this shipping season and beyond.

“We’ve been actively advocating for our port and our region, and we’ve seen some positive indications,” DeLuca said in an email.

Last week, Trump revised a proposal that owners of Chinese shipping companies and Chinese-made ships would pay fees to dock in the United States — lessening the amount of the fees for larger companies and eliminating fees for small companies, according to the New York Times.

This, DeLuca said, is an improvement over the initial proposal for Great Lakes ports.

By late Monday morning, Federal Nagara at the Clure Public Marine Terminal, where Sanjeewa was loaded down with Twin Ports themed gifts — a dark roast from Duluth Coffee Company, a Duluth flag, a bag from Duluth Pack and a Duluth Superior Port Authority winter hat, which he immediately put on his head.

The captain, navigating into the local port for the first time, said he had no idea he was in for such fanfare.

It’s a tradition here to recognize the first oceangoing vessel of the season, which includes an annual contest to guess the date and time of the arrival. This year there were more than 4,000 entries and the winner was just 38 seconds off the Federal Naraga’s official arrival time of 6:05:22 a.m.

The saltie Federal Yoshino arrived in Duluth April 8, but it had only traveled in from Thunder Bay. The true first oceangoing vessel must travel through the whole seaway system.

Federal Nagara edged out three other ships bound for the Port of Duluth-Superior this week, the Eeborg, Asian Spirit and Barbro G, which was first saltie when it arrived here April 1, 2024. The earliest arrive on record was the Federal Dart in 2023; The latest: Diana on May 7, 2014, according to the port authority.

Christa Lawler

Duluth Reporter

Christa Lawler covers Duluth and surrounding areas for the Star Tribune. Sign up to receive the North Report newsletter at www.startribune.com/northreport.

