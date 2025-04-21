In the midst of global trade war, first saltie of the season arrives at Port of Duluth-Superior

DULUTH – The first ocean-going vessel of the shipping season emerged from the fog, passed through rolling waves in the canal and beneath the Aerial Lift Bridge Monday morning, marking this region’s “annual triumph over winter,” as the port’s spokesman described it.
Federal Nagara, with Captain R.C. Sanjeewa and a crew of 23, left from Germany’s Port of Bremen in late March with a load of machinery routed for the Red River Valley to be used in the sugar beet refining process. In turn, beet pulp pellets, high-protein animal feed, are shipped from here to places around the world.
Federal Nagara crossed the Atlantic Ocean to the St. Lawrence Seaway and made a stop in Quebec before navigating through the Great Lakes. It was greeted by just a handful of ship-watchers, who stood in the cold rain to record the ship’s passage.
“The first ocean-going vessel of the season reinforces the importance of global trade to the Port of Duluth Superior — indeed that global trade is very much a part of our life’s blood," Port Authority executive director Deb DeLuca said during a ceremony to mark the arrival.
Anything that affects global trade affects the local port, Deluca said. President Donald Trump’s imposed and stalled tariffs and fees have made it hard for port officials to know what’s ahead for this shipping season and beyond.
“We’ve been actively advocating for our port and our region, and we’ve seen some positive indications,” DeLuca said in an email.
Last week, Trump revised a proposal that owners of Chinese shipping companies and Chinese-made ships would pay fees to dock in the United States — lessening the amount of the fees for larger companies and eliminating fees for small companies, according to the New York Times.
This, DeLuca said, is an improvement over the initial proposal for Great Lakes ports.