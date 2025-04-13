Opinion: In the ghost town of downtown St. Paul, some businesses are thriving. Why?

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
With the March closing of the Lunds & Byerlys supermarket on Robert Street and the city’s condemnation of the abandoned Alliance Bank building, Downtown St. Paul is dead.
Except for the Bulldog. And Alary’s. And Candyland. And especially the Jubilee St. Maries convenience store in the skyway, which on any workday finds a line of customers snaking through aisles offering everything from Laffy Taffy to pajama bottoms.
“They’ve got pretty much everything you need,” said John Schadl of St. Paul, who stops in a couple of times each week.
Despite the ghost town of failed businesses or lunchtime-only establishments that hermetically seal themselves after 2 p.m., a handful of shops are always hopping. My basis for this is a wholly unscientific but 100% observational study on my regular afternoon walks between Lowertown and Rice Park.
What’s their secret?
“It’s not rocket science,” said John Chapman, a regular at the Pillbox on Wabasha Street. The restaurant and bar backs the ground floor of the Treasure Island Center, where always-filled patio seating defies the otherwise desolate expanse.