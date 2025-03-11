In praise of boring birds

The caveat is well-placed. The goal of the eBird project is to create a global database of bird populations and behaviors. But its curators recognize that birders are just as drawn to the shiny object as anyone else, like infants delighting in a multicolored rattle. Who wouldn’t want to be dazzled by rose-breasted grosbeaks, scarlet tanagers or the china-plate brush strokes of a Blackburnian warbler? In John James Audubon’s day, such splashes of color were commonplace, simply because all birds were commonplace. In his day, there were four species of parrots in North America; in our day, there are still a few scattered green parrots in Texas and the other three species are extinct.