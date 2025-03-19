In Moorhead, growing Kurdish population builds culture with the only class of its kind in Minnesota

MOORHEAD, MINN. – Two dozen national flags fly in Zak Amin’s classroom. As an English Learner teacher at Moorhead High School, Amin wants his students to feel seen, so these flags reflect the homelands of students who’ve come to this western Minnesota border city from all over the world.
There’s symbolism at play here, especially during such an uncertain time for immigrants in America. As they become increasingly Americanized, Amin wants students to feel welcome in his classroom and in this community, a swing county in the sea of red that is western Minnesota.
The biggest flag represents the United States. But the second-biggest flag doesn’t represent a country at all. It’s of Kurdistan, the mountainous region comprising parts of four countries that’s home to the world’s largest group of stateless people and, as it happens, the same ethnic group as Amin and the handful of students straggling into his class on a recent morning.
“We’re going to talk about Kurdish dress!” Amin told his students, who were as excited as you’d expect teens to be when their teacher announces the topic du jour. “You know Newroz [this week’s Persian New Year, celebrated on the first day of spring] is coming up. We need to be prepared! I’ve seen your pictures in Kurdish clothes. You look good!”
A few years ago, the Kurdish American Development Organization (KADO) started teaching Kurdish language classes at its office in Moorhead, home to the Upper Midwest’s largest Kurdish population. An estimated 3,500 Kurds live in the Moorhead area, about 8% of the city’s population. (The largest Kurdish population in the United States resides in Nashville, Tenn., with about 20,000 Kurds.) Fifty-three students signed up.
Amin got to work writing a curriculum and selling Moorhead schools on sponsoring the class.
The district, where Kurdish is the second most-spoken language after English, approved the curriculum. Last year Amin started teaching Kurdish language and heritage, the only class of its kind in Minnesota.
“One of the goals for the school is to preserve our identity, the language, the culture,” Amin said. “I am a Kurd no matter what. I can stay a proud Kurd, but when it comes to being a citizen of this country, I am an American.”