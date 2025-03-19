In Moorhead, growing Kurdish population builds culture with the only class of its kind in Minnesota

“A stateless people assimilate a lot faster than people who have states, because we want to be a part of one, part of a state that embraces us, that doesn’t make us feel like second-class citizens,” said Kawar Farok, the executive director of KADO. “Our kids are becoming more and more Americanized, which isn’t a bad thing. But it’s important for them to know who they are in their mother tongue.”