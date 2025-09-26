In Ely, racer sets unofficial world record for marathon while portaging a canoe

After setting an unofficial world record at the Ely Marathon last weekend for the speediest 26.2-mile run while hoisting a canoe overhead, Paul Shol celebrated the way anyone drawn to this race might:
He retreated into the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness for a few days of camping. And more canoe carrying.
“More real portages,” Shol, 39, said after he returned.
Lugging a 26-pound solo kevlar canoe, Shol completed the marathon course Sept. 20 in 3 hours, 58 minutes, 54 seconds. He appears at 1:32 in the video below.
He was among a small contingent of racers who choose to run the course with a boat; seven men completed the portage marathon. Two teams of men and two teams of women finished the half-marathon portage relay. A few hundred other runners completed the course in the traditional way — without a canoe.
Shol was chasing a men’s world record set by winner Drew Boysen (4:11:04) last year.
To be sure, there isn’t a lot of competition around the globe. Organizers of the north woods Minnesota race said there doesn’t seem to be anything like it regularly appearing on race schedules anywhere else.
But that doesn’t mean it’s easy. Even a light canoe pounds shoulders and requires careful balance.