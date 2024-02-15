A much scaled-down version of Ikea's big sprawling store is coming to Rosedale Center.

The Swedish retailer is opening a pop-up shop, the first of its kind in the Twin Cities, at the mall in Roseville. It has been trying out this newer, scaled-down format aimed at inspiration and convenience in other markets, too.

At the pop-up shop, customers can view various room settings, get help from Ikea planning specialists and make online purchases. Starting in mid-March, shoppers will also be able to choose the location to pickup online orders.

"This new experience is designed to enhance our customer's journey and deliver inspiration while also increasing their awareness of Ikea home furnishing solutions and services available at Ikea in Bloomington or online at Ikea.com," Sanjay Kumar, marketing manager for Ikea Minneapolis, said in a statement.

Ikea has a full-size standalone store in Bloomington next to Mall of America.

The pop-up store will be open for six months.

It will have a grand opening celebration at 10 a.m. Friday with gift cards and free bags of meatballs for the first 25 customers.