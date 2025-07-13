Iga Swiatek wins Wimbledon after a difficult year that included a doping case and a title drought

LONDON — For weeks while back home in Warsaw last year, Iga Swiatek hung out with friends and made new ones, but didn't dare tell them about a doping case that was hanging over her.
''Obviously, in the back of my mind,'' she said Saturday evening at the All England Club, ''I had this thing.''
There was more going on, too, and she only opened up to her family and her team. A coaching change. A long-for-her title drought. A ranking drop. Her grandfather's passing.
''It all (happened) together,'' Swiatek said. "It wasn't easy."
And so, in some ways, the Wimbledon championship Swiatek claimed Saturday with a 6-0, 6-0 victory — yes, read that score again — in 57 minutes over Amanda Anisimova could be viewed as more than merely a significant on-court result.
Swiatek's the youngest since Serena Williams with majors on 3 surfaces
It mattered, of course, that she finally conquered grass courts, in general, and that venue, in particular. That the 24-year-old from Poland became the youngest woman with at least on major trophy on all three surfaces since 2002, when Serena Williams did it at age 20. That Swiatek now needs only an Australian Open title to complete a career Grand Slam.
In the bigger picture, though, this triumph followed a difficult 12-plus months and provided the following takeaway, in Swiatek's words: ''The lesson is just that even when you feel like you're not on a good path, you can always get back to it if you put enough effort and you have good people around you.''