Identity of woman fatally shot in Robbinsdale park released

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has released the name of a 19-year-old woman fatally shot earlier this month in Robbinsdale’s Sanborn Park.
Amarie Cashayla-Marie Alowonle died of a gunshot wound to the head, the medical examiner said. Her death on Monday at North Memorial Health Hospital came a week after she was shot.
Robbinsdale police continue to investigate leads and are seeking the public’s help in tracking down those who were responsible for the shooting, which happened about 9:20 p.m. May 4. No arrests have been made, said Captain John Elder.
The park on the 4200 block of Drew Avenue N. was filled with people at the time of the shooting, which also left a man injured. He was expected to survive, police said.
Police have asked residents who live nearby to check video footage of their security systems for anything between 8:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. that might help investigators solve the city’s first homicide of the year. Footage can be emailed to robbinsdalepolice@robbinsdalemn.gov.