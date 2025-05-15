Twin Cities Suburbs

Identity of woman fatally shot in Robbinsdale park released

Police have not made any arrests in connection with the shooting May 4 in Sanborn Park.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 15, 2025 at 4:34PM
Crime scene tape blocked the steps leading to Heather Ring's home on Drew Avenue. She lives across the street from a shooting at Sanborn Park in Robbinsdale. (Heather Ring)

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has released the name of a 19-year-old woman fatally shot earlier this month in Robbinsdale’s Sanborn Park.

Amarie Cashayla-Marie Alowonle died of a gunshot wound to the head, the medical examiner said. Her death on Monday at North Memorial Health Hospital came a week after she was shot.

Robbinsdale police continue to investigate leads and are seeking the public’s help in tracking down those who were responsible for the shooting, which happened about 9:20 p.m. May 4. No arrests have been made, said Captain John Elder.

The park on the 4200 block of Drew Avenue N. was filled with people at the time of the shooting, which also left a man injured. He was expected to survive, police said.

Police have asked residents who live nearby to check video footage of their security systems for anything between 8:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. that might help investigators solve the city’s first homicide of the year. Footage can be emailed to robbinsdalepolice@robbinsdalemn.gov.

about the writer

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More

Politics

Minnesota will close Stillwater prison, state’s second-largest correctional facility

The A West cell house at Stillwater prison.

Staff and inmates have long complained the 111-year-old prison is outdated, but it plays a critical role in the prison ecosystem as Minnesota’s largest close-security facility.

Twin Cities Suburbs

Twin Cities middle school staffer repeatedly sexually assaulted student near gym, charges say

card image

Twin Cities Suburbs

Falcon Heights to charge $25 for street parking during the State Fair

card image