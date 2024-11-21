Greater Minnesota

I-35 crash in Owatonna kills infant boy

A report from the Minnesota State Patrol noted road conditions on I-35 were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 21, 2024 at 3:28AM

An infant boy was killed when a vehicle lost control and rolled into a ditch in Owatonna on Wednesday morning.

A report from the Minnesota State Patrol did not explain how the vehicle lost control but noted that road conditions on Interstate 35 were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

The crash was reported at 7:41 a.m. A 25-year-old driver and another 4-year-old passenger suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, the patrol said.

