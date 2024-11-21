An infant boy was killed when a vehicle lost control and rolled into a ditch in Owatonna on Wednesday morning.
I-35 crash in Owatonna kills infant boy
A report from the Minnesota State Patrol noted road conditions on I-35 were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 21, 2024 at 3:28AM
A report from the Minnesota State Patrol did not explain how the vehicle lost control but noted that road conditions on Interstate 35 were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.
The crash was reported at 7:41 a.m. A 25-year-old driver and another 4-year-old passenger suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, the patrol said.
