Huntington Bank is closing 11 branches located inside Cub stores around the Twin Cities by early next year.

The closures are among 34 locations the Ohio-based bank is planning to consolidate in the first few months of 2024. Huntington has more than 1,000 branches in 11 states.

The in-store branches tend to be smaller than standalone branches and largely were set up to help customers make withdrawals and deposit paychecks. These days, customers have shifted to doing more of their day-to-day banking online or through ATMs while some banks have prioritized their full-service branches that also offer a broader set of services such as mortgage and business banking.

"We regularly review our distribution network ... to meet our customers' evolving needs," Kris Dahl, a Huntington spokesperson, said in a statement. "We make every effort to place colleagues in comparable roles so they can continue to be a part of Huntington, serving the communities they know."

Some Huntington branches inside of Cub stores around the Twin Cities will remain after this round of closures.

The branches to close are in Minneapolis (5937 Nicollet Ave. S.), Blaine, Bloomington, Burnsville, Coon Rapids, Eagan, Inver Grove Heights, Maplewood, West St. Paul and White Bear Lake.

In 2021, TCF's then-80 bank branches as well as the University of Minnesota football stadium were rebranded to the Huntington name following a merger.

By deposit share, Huntington is currently the fourth-largest bank in the Twin Cities and the sixth-largest in Minnesota. After this latest round of closures, it will have about 60 branches in the state.