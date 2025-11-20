Outdoors

Hunting success improved over the heart of Minnesota’s deer season

DNR encouraged with results from nine-day firearms season that kept harvest on an upward trend.

By Tony Kennedy

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 20, 2025 at 5:47PM
Some experts say whitetail hunters increase their chances of bagging a deer, particularly a trophy buck, by being in the woods at midday. "Hunt all day and you'll be surprised how many more deer you will see," said James Kroll, Wisconsin Deer Czar.
There was no dip in participation this year as hunters harvested more deer during the Minnesota firearms season than in each of the past couple of years (Dennis Anderson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota’s peak deer season ended Sunday with a plentiful harvest that assured state wildlife biologists that whitetail populations are still rebounding and being kept in check by hunters.

The final tally for the nine-day, statewide firearms season was 123,634 whitetails, up 8% from a year ago and comfortably ahead of the five-year average. Hunting license sales at the Department of Natural Resources were on par with last year: about 398,000 hunters. Looking ahead, total deer harvest this year is on pace to exceed last’s total of 170,679 animals.

“I’m very happy to see the numbers that we’re putting up,” said Paul Burr, DNR’s acting big game program director. “It’s indicative of a growing, healthy deer population and we did not see a decline in hunters.”

By the time all Minnesota deer hunting ends on Dec. 31, some 442,000 people will have hunted whitetails in Minnesota this fall with a vertical bow, crossbow, rifle, shotgun or muzzleloader.

But the firearm season matters the most for wildlife managers, because nearly three of every four whitetails killed by hunters are taken during that time.

Hunting is Minnesota’s most important deer management tool. For each deer permit area designated across the state, the DNR sets bag limits to balance the herd. Fall harvest ups and downs factor into those decisions.

“This certainly might bump up some bag limits,” said Burr. “But in struggling areas we would want to see these kinds of numbers for a couple of years before we bump up bag limits.”

Deer have been most scarce in northeastern Minnesota, where wolves, bears, habitat degradation and harsh winters have taken a toll. But after back-to-back mild winters, Burr said hunters there harvested about 23,500 whitetails during this year’s firearms season, up 14% from last year. He called it the largest relative increase in harvest among the four major regions segmented by DNR.

Harvest increased in every region, he said. The smallest gain was in southwestern Minnesota, where deer populations are struggling.

“All regional harvest numbers are up from last year and the five-year mean,” Burr said. He added that 64% of deer shot during the firearms season were antlered — a typical fraction.

On opening weekend of the firearms season, the DNR took about 9,000 tissue samples from deer taken by hunters in chronic wasting disease (CWD) management and surveillance zones. So far, Burr said, the disease has been detected in five deer and suspected in eight others. All of those detections were in areas where CWD has been previously found, he said.

The firearms season included one hunting-related fatality in Rock County on opening day. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Charles A. Van Wyhe, 68, of Luverne, was riding to his deer stand when his ATV tipped over on an embankment and came to rest on top of him. The accident happened 1½ miles north of the Iowa border near Ash Creek, the sheriff said.

