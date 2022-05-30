The night began at Target Center with the Minnesota Lynx looking back, with nostalgia, at a part of their championship past. It ended with another reminder of a difficult present.

Former Lynx star Seimone Augustus — a current Sparks assistant coach — had her No. 33 jersey retired in a pregame ceremony before the Lynx hosted the Sparks.

But Minnesota couldn't keep the good feelings going in an 85-83 loss to the Sparks. Down as many as 17 in the first half, the Lynx tied the game at 83 on Rachel Banham's jumper with 26.6 seconds left.

But Nneka Ogwumike scored on a put-back of her own miss with 7.3 seconds left to lift the Sparks (4-6) to an 85-83 victory.

Kayla McBride scored 19. Sylvia Fowles had 15 before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Aerial Powers, coming off the bench, had 15 before being forced to sit down the stretch after being unable to take free throws awarded to her after being hit in the face and requiring treatment.

Four starters scored in double figures for the Sparks, led by Chennedy Carter's 20.

In an emotional ceremony a half-hour before tipoff — one attended by former teammates Lindsay Whalen and Taj McWilliams-Franklin — Augustus was perhaps surprisingly vocal about the honor; at one point the PA announcer actually tried to talk her off center court. Augustus appeared to wipe away tears, but claimed she wasn't crying. She thanked coach Cheryl Reeve for laying the foundation for four titles' worth of success, starting with the simple question: "What do you want your legacy to be?'' An only child, she called her former teammates sisters. She watched as her No. 33 jersey was revealed, next to Whalen's No. 13.

But the good feelings didn't last long as the Lynx were outscored 24-11 in the first quarter.

The good news: The Lynx kept fighting back.

Down 17 in the first half, the Lynx found themselves tied early in the fourth quarter on Moriah Jefferson's three-pointer with 8:20 left in the fourth.

But a defense that had worked in stops and starts faltered again. The Sparks — who shot 51.8% in the game — responded with nine straight points to go up on Carter's three-point play with just under seven minutes left.

But even shorthanded, the Lynx had another push. Continually getting to the free throw line — the Lynx shot 42.3% but had a 35-22 edge on free throws — Minnesota crept back. Until, finally, with 26.6 seconds left Banham tied the game at 83.

It didn't last. Out of a timeout, the Sparks worked the ball to Ogwumike (16 points). She missed, but the rebound came back to her and she scored the game's final bucket. McBride's attempt fell short.

The disparity on the free throw line was almost enough — had the Lynx not missed seven of their 43 attempts, the game might have been different.

But it was difficult to overcome Los Angeles' balanced attack, the Sparks' 29-for-56 shooting and their 40-38 edge on points in the paint.