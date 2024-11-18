Felony charges: Hubbard County election judge allowed 11 unregistered voters to cast ballots

In the email, Rave stated that following the election, she learned 11 people had registered to vote in Badoura Township. Scouton had returned the ballots and other supplies, but Rave could not find any completed voter registration forms. When asked, Scouton told Rave that they could not find the registration forms to use. After Rave located the forms, Scouton told Rave they did not use them.